3 things to know about the Jaguars newest signing Arden Key

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ newest signing, Arden Key, had a breakout season with the San Francisco 49ers after struggling with the team that drafted him; the Oakland Raiders. That resulted in him getting a good amount of interest in free agency, but it was the Jags who ultimately ended up getting him on a price-friendly one-year deal worth up to $7 million.

Clearly, with the Jags being his third team he’s had quite a journey to get where he’s at. Key entered the league in 2018 after being a third-round selection from Louisiana State, and while his career didn’t start how he’d like, he’s still just 25 years old, with a lot of room for growth.

Here are three things to know about the Jaguars’ newest addition in Key:

Key hit his stride with the 49ers

August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) against Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Key failed to produce more than two sacks in a season during his first three seasons in the NFL with the Raiders. He also was unable to register a Pro Football Focus grade that was higher than 58.7 overall in his first three seasons.

Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn singled out the job that the 49ers’ defensive line coach, Kris Kocurek, did putting Key in better position to succeed. He eventually tallied 22 tackles, 6.5 sacks (career-high), and 17 quarterback hits and will look to build off that in Duval.

Arden Key is having the best year of his career under 49ers superstar DL coach Kris Kocurek, primarily lining up inside as a 3T using a silky smooth swipe move for 4 of his 5 HQ sacks this season. Another example of elite coaching unlocking disregarded talent. pic.twitter.com/QjlrLGdGEC — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 30, 2021

Pro Football Focus gave Key a 79.4 pass-rush grade

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus also recognized Key’s breakout season as a pass rusher. He earned a 79.4 pass-rushing grade. As pointed out by Jags Wire’s own Daniel Griffis, that would’ve been the highest figure of the Jags’ 2021 roster.

Arden Key would have led the #Jaguars in 2021 with a PFF pass-rush grade of 75.4 and 2nd in Total Pressures (39). — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) March 30, 2022

When adding his abilities to rush the passer with those of Josh Allen and likely No. 1 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, it appears the Jags could have a chance to crack the top half of the league in pressuring the quarterback. That would mark significant progress for a defense that ranked 20th overall last season.

Key played previously under current Jaguars DL coach Brentson Buckner

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Buckner, who is the current Jaguars defensive line coach, worked with Key with the Raiders in 2019. Buckner’s connection with Key probably played a role in Jacksonville’s interest in him.

Key only played in seven games that season, but still managed two sacks. However, Buckner could feel he can help Key take another step and build from the potential he showed in San Francisco.

