3 things to know about Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma

The Jacksonville Jaguars turned a lot of heads again in the third round when they used their second selection in the round to take Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma. It was odd because general manager Trent Baalke traded back into the first round on Day 1 to take Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd and signed former Atlanta Falcon linebacker Foyesade Oluokun in free agency.

However, Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson said they would take the best player available rather than reach for a player that fills a need. Regardless of how much sense it makes for the Jaguars, Muma is considered a steal because some draft analysts expected Muma to go in the second round.

Here are three things to know about Muma:

Muma majored in mechanical engineering at Wyoming

Some football players stay away from the hardest majors at their respective colleges. But not Muma, Wyoming said he majored in mechanical engineering while he was in school.

He was originally listed as a safety out of high school

Muma wasn’t a very heralded recruit out of high school. But then again, most Wyoming players aren’t. The 247Sports composite rankings have him as a three-star, the 2,008 overall prospect and the 149th best safety in the country.

His father and grandfather also played at Wyoming

Muma’s father, Ty, was a linebacker for the Cowboys in the early 1990s. His grandfather Rick Desmarais was a running back for Wyoming in the early 1960s.

