3 things to know about Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell

After the latest scandal involving the first-year head coach, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired head coach Urban Meyer early on Thursday morning. Taking his place in the interim role will be offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who was a member of Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions staff last season before Meyer brought him in to develop quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

But after a disastrous first 13 games in 2021, Meyer is gone and this is Bevell’s team, at least for the next four weeks. A recent rule change allowing teams to interview coaching candidates up to two weeks before the end of the regular season almost certainly played a role in expediting a decision on Meyer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Bevell couldn’t be in the running for the full-time position.

It certainly wouldn’t be unprecedented for owner Shad Khan to promote an interim. He fired Gus Bradley with two games to go in 2016, and interim coach Doug Marrone eventually had the “interim” taken out of his title. There are certainly a lot of more exciting options, such as Tampa Bay offensive coordinator and former Jags quarterback Byron Leftwich, but we can’t rule Bevell out as a candidate.

With that in mind, here are three things to know about him.

He's been in this position before

This won’t be Bevell’s first rodeo leading a team as an interim coach. He had to do the same thing just a year ago when Patricia was fired in Detroit. He went just 1-4 in that span, but as the Associated Press’ Mark Long noted in Bevell’s press conference on Thursday, it would only take two wins for Bevell to have more career victories as an interim than Meyer did as an NFL head coach.

Though his tenure at the head of the Lions last season wasn’t particularly impressive, interim coaches of teams that fired their coach due to on-field performance usually don’t improve things markedly. But what he does carry with him is the familiarity with making the decisions a head coach has to make, both in-game and during preparation.

Coaching seems to be the primary issue plaguing this Jacksonville team right now, based on the numerous reports detailing a toxic culture led by Meyer, and Bevell’s time as an interim and NFL coaching veteran should at least bring more stability and professionalism into the locker room.

His promotion is reportedly "wildly popular" in the Jags' locker room

None of the players who spoke to the media in the wake of the decision to fire Meyer were overtly critical of the former coach. None of them have been willing to either confirm or deny the reports, including Marvin Jones Jr., whose alleged altercation with Meyer was one of the primary subjects in the Tom Pelissero report that kicked this whole thing off.

The closest we got was this line from cornerback Shaquill Griffin regarding the type of coach the Jaguars need to replace Meyer.

“This locker room needs a head coach that actually believes in what their players are saying and trust in that we can all make this work,” Griffin said. “It’s not a one-man show. I feel like sometimes a head coach can come in and be like ‘I’m just going to flip around, this is my way, let’s do it.’ And sometimes they forget about us. For any coach that decides to take on the job, trust your teammates. We can do this together, we can win this together. This is a team effort.”

It’s unclear if that description fits Bevell in Griffin’s mind, but NFL writer Aaron Wilson reported that the decision to promote Bevell is “wildly popular” and that he is seen by the players as a “polar opposite” of Meyer from a personality standpoint.

This ties into what was said previously regarding Bevell’s experience leading a team. Not only has he helmed a team in the NFL, but his differing approach and personality compared to Meyer could provide a boost for a team that was clearly playing with very low morale the last few weeks.

He's worked with plenty of talented quarterbacks in the past

The first year of Trevor Lawrence’s development hasn’t gone according to plan. A lot of the blame for that can and should be put on Meyer, but Bevell’s increasingly bland and often counterintuitive play-calling hasn’t helped things either. Still, while Bevell may be best known for his decision to not run the ball with Marshawn Lynch at the end of Super Bowl XLIX, that overshadows what has been a long track record of working with successful quarterbacks.

Bevell was the assistant quarterback coach for the Green Bay Packers during Brett Favre’s prime from 2000-02, and he was promoted to the primary QB coach in 2003. In his final year with the Packers in 2005, he worked with a Hall of Fame quarterback in Favre and a likely one in Aaron Rodgers during the latter’s rookie year.

He left to become the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, where he would reunite with Favre again in 2009. From 2011-17, Bevell was the offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks, where he developed Russell Wilson and won a Super Bowl after the 2013 season. He spent 2019 and 2020 in Detroit, where he worked with another very talented quarterback in Matthew Stafford.

Bevell has already developed one quarterback into an elite player, and though the early returns on Lawrence haven’t been great, we’ll see if anything changes in terms of play-calling and style with Meyer out of the picture.

