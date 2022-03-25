3 things to know about new Jags OG Brandon Scherff

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence one of the best right guards in the NFL in former Washington Commander Brandon Scherff to help ensure he won’t be sacked 32 times next season. Scherff signed a three-year contract worth $49.5 million with $30 million fully guaranteed to play with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the next few seasons.

Jacksonville’s 32 sacks allowed from 2021 still sits ninth-best in the NFL from last season, but the eye test said Lawrence was under pressure a lot more than that.

Scherff comes to the Jaguars after spending his first eight seasons with Washington.

The only risk Jacksonville is taking by signing Scherff is that he has an injury history and just turned 30 years old. He has only played in every game in a season twice, which came during his first two years in the NFL. He has only played in more than 11 games once in his last four seasons.

Here are three other things to know about Scherff:

Highly decorated

Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff (75) at the line of scrimmage against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Scherff is a five-time pro bowler, including making the annual all-star game in each of his last three seasons. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 2020.

For the Jaguars, the last time they had an offensive lineman be named All-Pro or a pro bowler was now Hall-of-Famer Tony Boselli in 2000.

Former top-5 pick

Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) celebrates his touchdown with guard Brandon Scherff (75) and center Keith Ismael (60) and teammates during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Scherff entered the NFL highly touted. Washington drafted him out of Iowa with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft.

With the Hawkeyes, he started all 26 games over the last two seasons. He took home a flurry of accolades in his senior season, including taking home the Outland Trophy and being named a consensus All-American.

Played under Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff (75) smiles while leaving the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville’s decision to sign Scherff made a lot of sense because of his experience playing under Rauscher when he coached Washington’s offensive line in 2018 and 2019 as the assistant under Bill Callahan.

Scherff only played in eight games during Rauscher’s first season with the team but started 11 the next and made the Pro Bowl the following season.

Rauscher joins the team after spending the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

