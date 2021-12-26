3 things to know about Giants QB Jake Fromm as he makes first NFL start vs. Eagles

Giants’ QB Jake Fromm will make his first NFL start today against the Eagles, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021

The Giants have officially declined to say who their starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles will be, but reports suggest it’ll be Jake Fromm.

Fromm will make the first start of his career today against the Eagles, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Giants have ruled Daniel Jones out for the season, and with their veteran quarterback, Mike Glennon struggling in relief, Fromm was signed off the Bills’ practice squad and played in part of last week’s game.

Here are 3 things to know about Fromm with the kickoff in a little over five hours.

Fromm in High School

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Fromm was born in Warner Robins, Georgia, and went on to become a legendary figure in the state as a high school passer.

Fromm attended Houston County High School in Warner Robins. During his legendary high school career, he had 12,745 passing yards and 116 touchdowns. Fromm was rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals.com and Scout.com, originally committing to the University of Alabama to play college football but changed his commitment to the University of Georgia.

A reality TV star as well, Fromm’s senior year was documented in the web series QB1: Beyond the Lights, joining then Ohio State commit Tate Martell and Tayvon Bowers who committed to Wake Forest on their journeys.

University of Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Fromm entered his true freshman year at Georgia in 2017 as the backup to then starter Jacob Eason. After Eason suffered an injury in the season opener, Fromm replaced him and completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown against Appalachian State.

Fromm was then named the starter for the team’s next game against Notre Dame.

Story continues

Fromm threw for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Fromm and the Bulldogs would eventually go on to win the 2017 SEC Championship against Auburn. He was named SEC co-newcomer of the year by the Associated Press. Fromm then led Georgia to a 54–48 victory over Oklahoma in double overtime in the Rose Bowl to earn them a spot in the CFP final against Alabama. Fromm and the Bulldogs went on to lose to Alabama in the College Football National Championship, 23–26. Fromm threw for 232 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions while completing 16 of 32 passes.

Random notes

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2019 season, Fromm once again led Georgia to the SEC Championship, where they lost to LSU. He finished his college career with a victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, and 7,236 career passing yards and 78 touchdowns.

Fromm declared for the NFL Draft as a Junior and was selected in the fifth round with the 167th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

As a teen, Fromm played baseball with his local Warner Robins team, which came within two games of the 2011 Little League World Series championship game.

1

1