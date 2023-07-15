3 things to know about Florida State football commit Micahi Danzy

"Ocho no Cinco" is heading to Florida State.

Saturday, Florida High 4-star running back Michai Danzy announced his commitment to play at FSU, choosing the Seminoles over Florida, Miami, LSU, and a handful of others.

The hometown, dual-sport star is a huge pickup for the Seminoles, adding depth to a young running back corps.

Here are three things to know about FSU's latest commit.

Homegrown talent

Florida High junior Micahi Danzy (8) leaps through the air in the Class 2S state semifinal matchup between Florida High and Bishop Verot on Dec. 2, 2022, at Mike Hickman Stadium. The Seminoles won, 38-28.

Over the last year, FSU has seen an increase in its local recruitment, with Danzy being the sixth Big Bend roster addition.

He is the first Seminole commit from Florida High since Raymond Woodie III committed to FSU in 2019. He is part of a Florida High team that has made it to the state semifinals in five of the last six seasons.

Danzy is the first local commit out of the Class of 2024. FSU welcomed two preferred walk-ons and a specialist out of the Class of 2023: quarterback Michael Grant (Maclay), running back Demetric Stephens (Lincoln), and long snapper Peyton Naylor (Maclay). Chiles alumnus kicker Tyler Keltner also transferred from East Tennessee this offseason.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell visited Danzy in his jet locally in January, catching attention locally and nationally.

All-around speedster

High school track and field athletes compete in their respective events during the FSU Relays on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

What has really made Danzy a special athlete is his speed. Not only has he put up dominant rushing stats on the gridiron, but he is one of the top sprinters in the state.

This past season, he led Florida High in rushing yards with 1,809 yards, averaging 120.6 per game and a team-leading 17 touchdowns. He had nine games where he rushed for over 100 yards and two where he broke 200.

He put up an impressive stat line in Florida High 63-44 regional quarterfinal win over South Walton, rushing for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Danzy also rushed for 224 yards in the Class 2S state championship game.

This past spring, he won the individual state titles in the 200 and 400 dashes and placed third in the long jump. Along with balancing official visits and attending various college campuses, Danzy is running AAU track with Tally Zoom. He clocked a PR of 45.99 at USATF AAU regionals in the 400.

Solemetrix has ranked Danzy as the second fastest under-18 400 sprinter in the world. It's a very real possibility that he'll be a part of FSU's track and field team.

He chose FSU over schools like Auburn and LSU, who were not just offering him in football, but in track too.

Proven competitor

Florida High running back Micahi Danzy (8) dodges the Cocoa defense as the Seminoles face the Tigers in the 2022 2S state championship at Gene Cox Stadium on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Danzy is not just putting up big numbers but he is winning too. On the track, he has won enough medals to establish his own currency and set countless meet and individual records.

This spring, he finished as the top sprinter in the area and was named All-Big Bend Co-Boys Track Athlete of the Year.

On the gridiron, he's been a cornerstone in Florida High's success as one of the top small school programs in the state.

As a junior, he was an anchor in helping the Seminoles reach their second state championship game appearance in three seasons and prior to that had played in two regional title games.

Danzy is used to being put in high-pressure situations and has grown his game under the shadow of FSU.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Here are 3 things to know about Florida State football commit Micahi Danzy