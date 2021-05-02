3 things to know: Explosive 3rd quarter from Steph Curry fuels Warriors past Rockets, 113-87

Tommy Call III
·3 min read
After dropping back-to-back losses in the middle of a run to the postseason, the Golden State Warriors secured a much-need victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, 113-87.

Although the contest looked in favor of the Rockets after a slow start from Steph Curry, the Warriors bounced back in the third quarter. After shooting 2-of-12 from the field and 2-of-10 from beyond the arc, the seven-time All-Star guard responded with an explosive 23 point performance in the third quarter.

Despite double-figure scoring efforts from five different members of the Rockets, including 16 points from both Kevin Porter Jr and Keyon Martin Jr., it wasn’t enough after Curry’s nuclear run in the third quarter. After dropping a 39 point quarter on Houston, Golden State cruised to a victory with Curry and Draymond Green sitting on the bench for most of the final 12 minute period. Curry finished the contest with 30 points on 9-of-23 shooting from the field in 31 minutes.

After snapping their two-game losing streak, the Warriors will head to New Orleans for a crucial back-to-back with playoff implications.

Third-quarter

Before halftime, the Warriors trailed the Rockets by six points, 55-49. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Warriors looked like a different team. Curry led Golden State’s furious run, scoring 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field with five triples. Andrew Wiggins added six points on 3-of-4 from the floor. During the third quarter, a fierce 24-0 run helped push the Warriors to a 39-12 third quarter. At the end of the third quarter, Golden State led Houston, 88-67.

Mychal Mulder

With Kelly Oubre Jr. and Damion Lee sidelined, Mychal Mulder has shifted into a lead role in Golden State’s second unit. Against the Rockets, the Kentucky product tallied 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field with five rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. Mulder has now scored in double figures in four consecutive games.

If Oubre Jr. is potentially set to miss more time with a wrist injury, the Warriors will need to lean on Mulder’s shooting off the bench during the stretch run to the postseason.

Juan Toscano-Anderson

While Juan Toscano-Anderson notched six points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field, the Oakland native recorded new career-bests on the defensive side of the floor.

Toscano-Anderson registered a career-high five blocks and four steals in 34 minutes. Toscano-Anderson tacked on six rebounds and four assists against the Rockets.

