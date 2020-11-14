3 things to know as Eagles face Giants in Week 10
The Eagles are coming off their bye week and will travel up the New Jersey Turnpike to face the Giants on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles are 3-4-1 and the Giants are 2-7 to set up this NFC East battle.
1. The Eagles have won their last eight games against the Giants and 12 of their last 13 in the matchup. Their last win against the Eagles was in Week 9 of the 2016 season. Eli Manning threw four touchdowns in that game and two of them went to Odell Beckham Jr.
So it’s been a while.
But the Eagles can’t take the Giants lightly. They needed to come from behind to beat the Giants a few weeks ago and it’s pretty clear the Giants are a team on the rise. They’re well coached and are getting better.
They’ve also played everyone close in their last five games and even managed to win two:
Week 5: Cowboys 37, Giants 34
Week 6: Giants 20, Washington 19
Week 7: Eagles 22, Giants 21
Week 8: Buccaneers 25, Giants 23
Week 9: Giants 23, Washington 20
2. The Eagles are finally getting the band back together. They won’t have left guard Isaac Seumalo back this week but the Eagles are still getting plenty healthy. Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders, Malik Jackson and others are making their returns against the Giants. And this comes after guys like Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert already returned last week.
An offense that was completely decimated by injuries is starting to look whole again and thats’ a big deal. Carson Wentz was awful through eight games but having a full complement of players around him should really help in the second half of the season. It’s hard to say between Sanders, Goedert and Johnson, who’s the more important piece but all three definitely change the entire offense.
3. The Eagles entered this week at a three-point road favorite over the Giants, according to PointsBet. The Giants have just two wins this season but they have played pretty much everyone tough. All of the Giants’ last five games have been decided by three points or fewer. They’re 2-3 in their last five.
It’s important to note that the Giants are actually 6-3 against the spread in 2020.
And here’s a great nugget from our own Mike Gatti: New York is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 games as an underdog against teams with a losing Money Line record.
