3 things to know: Draymond Green’s near triple-double and tough defense help Warriors survive vs. Pacers, 111-107

With the chance to split a four-game road swing, the Golden State Warriors needed to lean on Steph Curry in the second leg of a back-to-back in Indiana. However, the two-time Most Valuable Player recorded a quiet performance against the Pacers.

Although Curry tallied a team-high 24 points on 7-of-21 from the field, the point guard struggled to get into a rhythm from beyond the arc. Curry uncharacteristically hit only one triple on 11 attempts from long distance.

As Curry registered a rare down-shooting night, the rest of the Warriors followed. The Warriors shot a lowly 5-of-26 from deep against Indiana. Despite low shooting numbers, the Warriors’ defense made an impact led by Draymond Green.

The former Defensive Player of the Year stuffed the stat sheet with a near triple-double effort. Green tallied 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field with 11 assists, nine boards, three steals and a block in 36 minutes. With 3:50 remaining in the game and a one-point Golden State lead, Green powered through the lane for a clutch dunk.

Green’s slam paired with tight defense and a tough rebound set the tone for a late closing run from Golden State to secure the win over Indiana, 111-107.

James Wiseman in foul trouble

After returning from a sprained wrist that sidelined him 11 games, James Wiseman returned to action on Tuesday against the New York Knicks. Following his 14 point effort at Madison Square Garden, the 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick tallied double-figures off the bench in his second consecutive contest.

The 19-year-old notched 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field with five boards and a steal against the Pacers. However, Wiseman’s performance against Indiana was limited to 18 minutes after the rookie fouled out of the contest.

Wiseman will have the chance to bounce back on Friday in a battle between a pair of 2020 top draft picks with LaMelo Ball and the Hornets visiting Chase Center.

Eric Paschall

With Curry quiet in a choppy Golden State offense, Eric Paschall stepped up off the bench. The second-year forward led the Warriors’ second unit with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

Whenever the offense went cold, or the Warriors needed a score, Paschall seemed to be the player to knock down a timely bucket.

Paschall tacked on a rebound, block steal and assist in 18 minutes against the Pacers.

Draymond – Curry Connection

In Indiana, the Steph Curry and Draymond Green connection was on full display. In the opening quarter, the former All-Star pairing added another clip to their deep highlight reel.

Coming off a screen from Green, Curry weaved through Indiana’s defense only to whip a pass back to the top of the key for the former Defensive Player of the Year. After barking directions, Green found a relocating Curry for a triple from the corner.

