3 things to know about new Dolphins OT Isaiah Wynn

The Miami Dolphins addressed one of their biggest needs remaining on the roster, as they signed offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn on Monday.

Wynn was originally selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018 draft. He was New England’s first of two picks in the top 32 that year, as they also selected Wynn’s college teammate, and former Dolphin, Sony Michel.

While it’s unclear whether or not Wynn will be the starting right tackle for the 2023 season, he should at least be in the competition with Austin Jackson and Cedric Ogbuehi.

Here are a few things that fans should know about Wynn before he dons a Dolphins jersey for the first time.

Positional versatility

Wynn played mostly left tackle for the first three seasons of his NFL career and was flipped to the right side in 2022. However, it didn’t go all that well.

At the same time, his offensive line coach in 2022 was Matt Patricia, a defensive coordinator who, for some reason, was put in charge of the offensive line and was essentially the offensive coordinator for the team as well.

The former Bulldog also played some guard in college and has 85 professional snaps at the position. Moving him back inside permanently may be a consideration for the Dolphins, as they also could use competition for Liam Eichenberg’s left guard spot.

Injuries

Since entering the NFL back in 2018, he’s playing in just 43 of 82 possible games. After missing his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles, he missed eight games in his second year due to a toe injury.

In 2020 (knee) and 2022 (foot), injuries cost him six games each.

With Miami’s health questions at tackle, Wynn’s addition is just another they’ll have to worry about.

PFF rankings

2022

Pass Blocking: 52.8

Run Blocking: 63.2

Overall: 54.6

2021

Pass Blocking: 70.7

Run Blocking: 76.5

Overall: 74.9

2020

Pass Blocking: 75.2

Run Blocking: 81.8

Overall: 82.6

2019

Pass Blocking: 75.0

Run Blocking: 61.7

Overall: 69.9

