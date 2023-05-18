3 things to know about new Dolphins OT Cedric Ogbuehi

Mainly depth

While the Bengals drafted Ogbuehi in the first round, he never truly ascended the way they would’ve liked. After suffering an ACL injury before the draft, he didn’t make his debut until Week 13 of his rookie season, and he was eased back into snaps.

He started in 2016 and 2017, but he hasn’t regained a starting role since.

In 2022, he started five of his seven appearances for the New York Jets, and that was the most starts since 2017.

Former teammates in Miami

While transitions to new teams can be difficult for players, Ogbuehi has a few past teammates who could make this switch easier:

PFF rankings

2022

Pass Blocking: 57.0

Run Blocking: 41.8

Overall: 47.7

2021

Pass Blocking: 62.0

Run Blocking: 70.3

Overall: 68.6

2020

Pass Blocking: 59.7

Run Blocking: 69.5

Overall: 65.5

2019

Pass Blocking: 61.8

Run Blocking: 64.9

Overall: 67.0

2018

Pass Blocking: 43.2

Run Blocking: 70.0

Overall: 51.9

2017

Pass Blocking: 58.0

Run Blocking: 49.2

Overall: 56.6

2016

Pass Blocking: 52.9

Run Blocking: 66.6

Overall: 60.4

2015

Pass Blocking: 85.1

Run Blocking: 63.5

Overall: 65.0

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire