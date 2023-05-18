3 things to know about new Dolphins OT Cedric Ogbuehi
Mainly depth
While the Bengals drafted Ogbuehi in the first round, he never truly ascended the way they would’ve liked. After suffering an ACL injury before the draft, he didn’t make his debut until Week 13 of his rookie season, and he was eased back into snaps.
He started in 2016 and 2017, but he hasn’t regained a starting role since.
In 2022, he started five of his seven appearances for the New York Jets, and that was the most starts since 2017.
Former teammates in Miami
While transitions to new teams can be difficult for players, Ogbuehi has a few past teammates who could make this switch easier:
Bengals – Tyler Kroft (2015-18)
Seahawks – Freddie Swain (2020-21)
Ravens – DeShon Elliott (2021)
Jets – Mike White, Braxton Berrios, Dan Feeney (2022)
PFF rankings
2022
Pass Blocking: 57.0
Run Blocking: 41.8
Overall: 47.7
2021
Pass Blocking: 62.0
Run Blocking: 70.3
Overall: 68.6
2020
Pass Blocking: 59.7
Run Blocking: 69.5
Overall: 65.5
2019
Pass Blocking: 61.8
Run Blocking: 64.9
Overall: 67.0
2018
Pass Blocking: 43.2
Run Blocking: 70.0
Overall: 51.9
2017
Pass Blocking: 58.0
Run Blocking: 49.2
Overall: 56.6
2016
Pass Blocking: 52.9
Run Blocking: 66.6
Overall: 60.4
2015
Pass Blocking: 85.1
Run Blocking: 63.5
Overall: 65.0