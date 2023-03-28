3 things to know about new Dolphins OL Dan Feeney

The Miami Dolphins went into the offseason with some questions along the offensive line, as left guard and right tackle aren’t totally solidified for the upcoming season.

To address a need, Miami signed free agent offensive lineman Dan Feeney, who spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets following the completion of his rookie deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s unclear exactly what role Feeney will play in 2023, as he could compete for a starting job or simply provide invaluable depth.

Either way, before he gets on the field, it’s important for Dolphins fans to get to know one of their newest additions.

Versatility

Feeney entered the league as a left guard with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he’s been able to move around a bit. In his career, 62.4% of his snaps have come at left guard, 33.9% have come at center and 3% have come at right guard.

Miami’s biggest hole in the interior is left guard, but Feeney’s ability to move around will give him a leg up a depth option.

Viral sensation

When athletes first come around to a new city, it’s not surprising to see them taking in the other local sports teams. Jalen Ramsey did that exact thing upon being traded to the Dolphins.

In 2021, just months after Feeney first signed with the New York Jets, he and a few teammates took in the action of a New York Islanders game. The offensive lineman went viral for chugging a beer and slamming it off of his head while donning his impressive mullet.

Jets OL Dan Feeney with the most elite mullet while chugging a beer at the Islanders game. What a beauty. pic.twitter.com/JcaqbriQQU — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 22, 2021

Durablility

With all of the injury concerns along the offensive line last season, fans will be glad to know that hasn’t been an issue for Feeney in his career.

Since entering the league in 2017, Feeney has played in 96 of 98 possible games, and one of those two missed games came in his rookie season.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire