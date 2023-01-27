3 things to know about Dolphins defensive coordinator candidate Anthony Campanile

With their 2022 season over, the Miami Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, along with three of his positional coaches.

Head coach Mike McDaniel, general manager Chris Grier and company are now looking for a new coach to lead their defense. Four men have been requested to interview for this position – Sean Desai, Kris Richard, Vic Fangio and Anthony Campanile.

After spending some time learning about Desai, we’ll take the chance to get more familiar with Campanile.

Coaching history

Miami Dolphins linebackers coach (2020-present)

Michigan linebackers coach (2019)

Boston College co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach (2018)

Boston College defensive backs coach (2016-17)

Rutgers wide receivers coach (2015)

Rutgers tight ends coach (2013-14)

Rutgers defensive assistant (2012-13)

Coaching runs in his veins

This candidate isn’t the only one in his family who has taken up coaching as their profession. Campanile’s brother, Nunzio, is currently the tight ends coach at Syracuse. His father, Mike, is a long-time high school coach, and his brother, Vito and Nicky, are both in the high school ranks as well.

He helped get a former Dolphin drafted

During his time at Rutgers, Campanile spent multiple years working on offense, including the 2015 season when he worked with wide receivers.

In that year, he worked with Scarlett Knights receiver Leonte Carroo, who earned All-Big Ten honors while recording 39 receptions for 809 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Carroo was selected by Miami in the third round of the 2016 draft, but he only managed to bring in 12 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns in his short NFL career.

