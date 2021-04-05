3 things to know: Despite 37 points from Steph Curry, fouls hamper Warriors in loss vs. Hawks, 117-111

Although Steph Curry and Draymond Green made their much-needed return to the starting lineup, the Golden State Warriors struggled to snap their losing streak with a contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite limiting Trae Young to only 13 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the floor, the Warriors had no answers for Atlanta’s second unit.

Danilo Gallinari led the Hawks with a team-high 25 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor in 29 minutes off the bench. Veteran sixth-man Lou Williams added 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field in 26 minutes off the bench. While Atlanta’s second unit dominated the game with 55 combined points, Golden State’s bench only tallied 19 points.

Along with trouble slowing down the Hawks’ bench, the Warriors couldn’t stop committing fouls. Golden State notched 26 personal fouls, sending Atlanta to the free-throw line 45 times. The Hawks shot 35-of-45 from the charity stripe while the Warriors only went to the line 21 times for 15 points.

Steph Curry registered a game-high 37 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the floor with five boards, two steal and two assists in 37 minutes. However, it wasn’t enough to end Golden State’s three-game road swing with a victory. Following a 117-111 loss to the Hawks, the Warriors will have a long flight back to the Bay Area before meeting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center on Tuesday night.

Turnover City

While Curry led the Warriors with another 30 point performance, the seven-time All-Star struggled with protecting the ball. Curry was responsible for eight of Golden State’s 16 turnovers against Atlanta. The Hawks tallied 15 points off the Warriors’ turning the ball over.

Double-doubles

In his return from a one-game absence due to a finger injury, Green notched a double-double effort with 11 points and 11 assists in 36 minutes. The former Defensive Player of the Year added seven boards and four steals against the Hawks. Green finished the contest with a team-high +9 on the evening.

Kelly Oubre Jr. tacked on a double-double of his own with 20 points and eight rebounds in 37 minutes. The Kansas product added three blocks, two assists and two steals for Golden State.

Highlight of the night

Although the Warriors couldn’t record a victory, Curry added another highlight-reel moment to his 2021 resume. In the first half, the two-time Most Valuable Player showed off his handles while weaving through Atlanta’s defense for a gritty layup.

