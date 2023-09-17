3 things to know about Clemson football freshman safety Khalil Barnes

CLEMSON — Khalil Barnes' first career interception for Clemson football was the Tigers' second of the game against FAU.

Barnes picked off FAU's Casey Thompson in the first quarter to give the Tigers the ball near the red zone, setting up a Clemson touchdown. It followed an earlier pick-six by cornerback Nate Wiggins.

The freshman started at nickelback in Weeks 2 and 3 in place of Andrew Mukuba, who a team spokesperson said is considered "day-to-day" with an unspecified lower body injury.

Here's what to know about Barnes.

He stood out in Clemson's spring game

Barnes won the game for the White team in Clemson's spring game back in April. With less than two minutes to play and the score tied at 13, Barnes intercepted freshman quarterback Christopher Vizzina and returned the pick 22 yards for a touchdown. He also had a 3-yard tackle for loss and a pass break-up in the scrimmage.

"I just love his confidence and the way he works," safeties coach Mickey Conn said in July. "If you saw that spring game on TV, you saw a TFL, you saw a big hit, you saw an interception to win the game. You see the makings of a star right there with him."

Clemson safety Khalil Barnes (36) celebrates his game-winning pick 6 touchdown near safety Bubba McAtee(39) at the annual Orange and White Spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Khalil Barnes grew up near a Clemson rival

Barnes is from Athens, Georgia, and attended North Oconee High School less than 15 miles from the University of Georgia's campus. His hometown Bulldogs did not recruit him.

As a senior at North Oconee, Barnes was credited with 44 tackles, eight interceptions, seven pass break-ups and a forced fumble. He was a talented receiver, too, with 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 442 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 35 carries.

Barnes almost went to a different ACC school

Barnes was originally committed to Wake Forest. He committed to the Demon Deacons the summer before his senior season in 2022 but decommitted in October. The two-way standout then received offers from Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Clemson. The Fighting Irish actually recruited him as a wide receiver, while the Sooners and Tigers pursued him as a defensive back. He committed to Clemson in December 2022 and enrolled in April.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 3 things to know about Clemson football freshman safety Khalil Barnes