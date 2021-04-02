3 things to know about new Chiefs FB Michael Burton

The Kansas City Chiefs recently agreed to terms with free-agent FB Michael Burton on a one-year deal. After spending last season with the New Orleans Saints, Burton will look to help ease the loss of retired FB and special teams ace, Anthony Sherman. Here’s a quick look at three things the Chiefs Kingdom should know about their newest player.

Top 10 run-blocker

A good measure of how a fullback is doing is to look at the top running back on the team. Saints RB Alvin Kamara had a career year in 2020, setting career numbers in rushing yards and touchdowns. In total, the Saints had the sixth-most rushing yards in the league last season. Burton gets to wear a piece of that success, but it doesn't tell you the full story. Among fullbacks with a minimum of 100 run-blocking snaps last season, Burton had the seventh-best grade in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. A little context on this stat for you: former Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman doesn't even qualify because he had fewer than 100 run-blocking snaps. It makes you wonder if the team intends to run the football more often in 2021.

Burton dealt with a false positive COVID-19 test in 2020

The NFL's COVID-19 testing wasn't foolproof last season and Michael Burton was a big example of that. After traveling to Detroit for a match against the Lions in Week 4, Burton was flagged for a positive COVID-19 test. The Saints learned of this after he had traveled on the team plane and was in close contact with several key players, including Kamara. Upon rapid point-of-contact re-testing, it was revealed that Burton's test was a false positive. Ultimately, the game was able to kick-off and the Saints were no worse for wear, but Burton later revealed that it was a big distraction and a stressful situation.

Burton married his childhood sweetheart in June of 2019

To take you beyond the football, Burton will be celebrating his second wedding anniversary in just a few short months. He got married to his high school sweetheart, Kirsten, back in June of 2019. They very much so had a dream wedding and have a ton of really wholesome photos from their ceremony here.

