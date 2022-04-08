3 things to know about new Chiefs DT Taylor Stallworth

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints DT Taylor Stallworth on a one-year deal. A former undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2018, Jones spent a pair of seasons in New Orleans before making his way to Indianapolis. The 2021 NFL season was one of his best yet, where he proved he could be a productive member of a defensive line rotation.

Here’s a quick look at four things the Chiefs Kingdom should know about their newest player:

Baseball was Stallworth's first love

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Stallworth, a 6-2 and 295-pound defensive tackle, didn’t always want to play football. Growing up in Alabama, typically means that football is in your DNA, but Stallworth was actually a bigger fan of baseball. He played first and third base and was one of the most powerful hitters on his high school baseball team.

“He was a left-handed first baseman, and he hit the ball out of the park,” former Murphy High School DC Tim Jordan said, via AL.com. “I talked to his dad, and he said he was only 12 years old. Even at that time, he stood out.”

Eventually, Stallworth became one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the state of Alabama, receiving an offer he eventually accepted to play college football at the University of South Carolina. Baseball still plays a big role in his sports upbringing, and you can bet he’s excited to be playing across the parking lot from the Kansas City Royals in 2022.

Why didn't the Colts tender him an RFA contract?

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Stallworth wasn’t originally slated to be an unrestricted free agent. He was a restricted free agent this offseason and wasn’t tendered a contract offer, which allowed him to hit free agency early. But why didn’t Indianapolis choose to keep him on their roster? It wasn’t for a lack of talent, that’s for sure.

The Colts’ defensive coordinator of the past four seasons, Matt Eberflus, is now the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Their new defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, runs a 4-3 scheme with a lot of Cover 3 on the back end. It’s probable that Bradley felt that Stallworth wasn’t a fit for his scheme, which is a bit more rigid than the one run by Eberflus.

Story continues

Stallworth flipped the script on his reputation as a run-stopper

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Stallworth flipped the script on his reputation as a run-stopping defensive tackle. He had his most productive year yet rushing the passer, but in the years prior he amassed 16 run stops on limited repetitions.

“He spent the 2020 season seeing limited reps but halfway through the 2021 season, it was like he was shot out of a cannon,” Colts Wire’s Kevin Hickey told Chiefs Wire. “He showed some real development as a pass rusher from the interior as 10 of his 22 pressures came within a three-week span.”

Three of those ten pressures resulted in sacks. He also had 12 run stops in 2021 alone. Stallworth credited his fitness for his newfound success rushing the passer. He was playing leaner than he had in prior years and found the perfect balance where he could be considered effective both stopping the run and rushing the passer.

“Think about this, I was always classified as a run stopper, run stopper,” Stallworth said, via Colts writer JJ Stankevitz. “Okay, you just a run stopper. Now I trimmed down, I showed I can do both and just getting back there — not even just getting the sack but you can show that you can hit the quarterback, it’s a confidence booster. Like, boom, I could do it, let’s see if I could do it again. Right now I’m just at the time of okay, can I consistently do it. That’s what I’m working for now.”

Stallworth will continue to look to find that consistency in Kansas City while playing next to Chris Jones.

1

1