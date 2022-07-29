3 things to know about new Chiefs DE Azur Kamara

The Kansas City Chiefs recently added former Cowboys DE Azur Kamara to the 90-man offseason roster. Kamara played collegiately for two seasons at the University of Kansas, so plenty of Chiefs fans are already familiar with him. However, for all those who fall on the other side of the state line, Kamara might be entirely foreign.

Below is a quick look at three things the Chiefs Kingdom should know about their newest player:

A training camp standout with Cowboys in 2021

From civil war in the Ivory Coast to the @dallascowboys 53-man roster. Azur Kamara's story is what makes Hard Knocks so special. 🙏 (via @NFLFilms)#HardKnocks: airing now on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/UprAAOm4rY — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2021

Kamara was a big storyline during the Cowboys’ appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” last season. From his background growing up in the war-torn Ivory Coast, to his impact and potential on the football field.

“That’s the time of year isn’t it, where we get to talk about guys who are really just battling and fighting for it,” Cowboys DC Dan Quinn said last offseason. “Some of the things that you’ve seen from Azur (Kamara), he’s improving in some of the areas we want. We want to see him be an edge setter in the run game, to be established to have a pass rush move with him. Missing last year for a player like that can really set you back. Here’s a guy that needs developmental time and you miss out on it. He’s still working into that space, but he’s definitely improving.”

Kamara improved, fought hard throughout training camp and eventually earned a spot on the 53-man roster for the Cowboys. Could it happen again in Kansas City?

Plus athleticism

Azur Kamara is a LB prospect in the 2020 draft class out of Kansas. He posted a good #RAS with great size, good speed, okay explosiveness, poor agility at the LB position.https://t.co/PjPb2c9tzC pic.twitter.com/gQIrm061GW — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 11, 2020

Kamara impressed NFL teams with his raw athleticism at the 2020 Scouting Combine. To run a 4.59s 40-yard dash at 6-3 and 245 pounds is quite impressive and among the players who would go on to be edge rushers in the NFL, Kamara had the best time.

Another emergency kicker?

The Chiefs found themselves needing a kicker last season when Harrison Butker went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This season they actually have two solutions on the 90-man offseason roster. Free agent S Justin Reid has a soccer background and can be the team’s emergency kicker. The same is true of Kamara, who played soccer while living in West Africa.

John Fassel told reporters (11/1/21) that Cedrick Wilson would be one of their emergency punters and kickers if it came down to it. Said he would mostly be a punter. Azur Kamara, with his soccer background, would be an emergency kicker.pic.twitter.com/op8Waa28Oe — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 2, 2021

When Kamara enrolled in Central High in Phoenix, Arizona, he made the switch from Soccer to football and the rest is history.

