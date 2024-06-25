3 things to know about Canada vs. Peru in Copa America at Children’s Mercy Park

Copa America comes to Children’s Mercy Park for the first time on Tuesday in a match both sides are desperate to win.

It’s Canada vs. Peru in the second Group A match for both squads. Each team is seeking its first victory.

In opening games, Canada fell to Argentina and Lionel Messi 2-0 in Atlanta and Peru and Chile played to a scoreless draw in Arlington, Texas.

The Canada-Peru match begins at 5 p.m. and will be televised on FS1, TUDN and UniMas in the U.S. and TSN in Canada.

Through June 20, Peru is ranked No. 31 in FIFA’s world ranking. Canada is No. 48.

Here are three things to know about the match:

Canada knows KC

The first international competition played at Children’s Mercy Park didn’t involved the United States.

Canada met Panama in a CONCACAF contest before 20,109 on June 14, 2011, the year the new stadium opened.

Sporting KC had played its first game in the building five days earlier — a scoreless draw. That meant Canada’s Dwayne De Rosario scored the first goal in Children’s Mercy (then known as Livestrong Sporting) Park on a penalty kick.

Canada and Panama finished 1-1. The U.S. met Guadeloupe in the second game of the Gold Cup doubleheader.

MLS connections

Canada barely beat the clock in hiring a new manager in time for Copa America.

About a month ago, Jesse Marsch was introduced as the Canadian team’s coach. His salary is being partially subsidized by the nation’s three Major League Soccer franchises, and his official title is “MLS Canada Men’s National Team Head Coach.”

Peru is well represented in MLS. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), defenders Luis Abram (Atlanta United) and Miguel Araujo (Portland Timbers) and midfielder Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City) play in America’s top professional league.

It’s not as many as Canada’s 14 MLS players, but that’s a solid number for Peru.

Peru’s ageless wonders ... and a model player

Peru’s iconic player is Paolo Guerrero. He has 117 caps and 39 international goals.

At 40, Guerrero has slowed over the years, but he remains popular.

The Peru coach is 71-year-old Jorge Fossati, who took over six months ago. He revived a nation’s hopes when Peru won friendlies against Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic in March.

But youth is also served here. The Peruvian roster includes Danish-born defender Oliver Sonne, who gained citizenship in Peru three months go. He is a fashion model, and so is his aunt, Helena Christensen.