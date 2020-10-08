3 things to know about the Browns in Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (3-1) will be heading east to face the Cleveland Browns (3-1) on Sunday in what should be an important early-season test for both teams.

Ahead of the matchup in which the Colts opened the week as favorites, here are three things to know about the Browns in Week 5:

Both teams on a streak

Both the Browns and Colts have won their last three games, but both in different fashions. Indianapolis has done it on the backs of a dominating defense, while Cleveland has done it with a scorching hot offense.

As mentioned, the Browns are riding in on a three-game winning streak. Wins over Washington, Dallas and Cincinnati have the Browns at 3-1 to start the season. What’s been most impressive about the win streak is the point differential. The Browns have won all three games by at least 10 points.

The top rushing offense in the league

Looking at the Cleveland offense one thing sticks out, they’re number one in the NFL in run offense (204 yards per game). This is a bit misleading because they ran for 300 yards last week against Dallas, but it’s nothing to snooze over.

The Browns are now without their starting running back Nick Chubb as he injured his knee last week versus the Cowboys and they’ll have to heavily rely on Kareem Hunt to carry the ball.

Turnover differential

One of the reasons Cleveland has been on this three-game winning streak is their turnover differential. Through four weeks, the Browns are a +6 in turnover differential and lead the league in takeaways with 10.

A major key for Indianapolis to win on Sunday will be to hold onto the football, in their three wins they’re a +4 in turnovers, and the lone loss they were a -2.

