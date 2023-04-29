3 things to know about Browns 3rd round NFL Draft pick, wide receiver Cedric Tillman

The 2023 NFL draft logo on the main stage at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City.

BEREA — The wait for the Browns to pick finally ended Friday night during the third round of the NFL Draft.

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman became the franchise's first choice this year at No. 74 overall.

Shortly before the Browns went on the clock, the New York Giants leapfrogged Cleveland by acquiring the 73rd pick in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The Giants took one of Tillman's college teammates, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

The Browns didn't have a first-round selection because they sent it to the Houston Texans in the March 2022 trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Browns made Tillman their first pick of the 2023, at No. 74 overall in the third round.

The Browns lacked a second-round pick because they shipped it to the New York Jets in the trade last month for wide receiver Elijah Moore. With the aforementioned second-round selection, the Green Bay Packers drafted Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave at No. 42 overall Friday after acquiring the pick from the Jets in the deal for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Jets sent the 74th choice to the Browns as part of the Moore trade.

Last year, the Browns' first draft pick came in the third round, too, and they used it to take cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. out of Mississippi State University at No. 68 overall. Although one season is a relatively small sample size by NFL standards, Emerson showed substantial promise as a rookie.

Whether Browns General Manager Andrew Berry found another potential steal in Tillman won't be known for a while.

Either way, here are three things to know about Tillman.

1. Cedric Tillman's father was an NFL Draft pick

Cedric Tillman's father, also named Cedric, was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 11th round in 1992.

The elder Tillman played for Alcorn State with late legendary quarterback Steve McNair and then four NFL seasons (1992-95), three with the Broncos and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2. Cedric Tillman's older brother played wide receiver at Navy

Tillman's older brother, Jamir, played wide receiver at Navy from 2013-16 and was the team’s leading receiver.

Jamir Tillman was considered an NFL prospect, but he was unable to continue his football career at the professional level because of his military commitment, according to the draft guide written by The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

Tillman wore No. 4 on his jersey at Tennessee, and his brother donned the same number at Navy.

3. How Cedric Tillman ended up playing for the Tennessee Volunteers

When Tillman was being recruited at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, former Southern California coach Clay Helton noticed him but didn't have a spot for him in the Trojans' program, according to Brugler's draft guide. However, Helton recommended Tillman to his brother, Tyson, Tennessee's offensive coordinator at the time.

Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook pointed out the organization has strong ties to Tennessee because owner Jimmy Haslam is a major booster. Cook said the Browns hosted Tillman for an official pre-draft visit and like his background story, character and intelligence.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 3 things to know about Browns 3rd round NFL Draft pick Cedric Tillman