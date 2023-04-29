3 things to know about new Bears LB Noah Sewell

The Chicago Bears added another linebacker to their bevvy of additions this offseason, selecting Oregon’s Noah Sewell with the No. 148 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Sewell joins the Bears in hopes of competing with the team’s new and improved linebacker room that includes Tremaine and Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, and Jack Sanborn.

Sewell will look to earn reps on defense but will also play a role on special teams with his unique size and strength. He had impressive tackle totals in 2021, notching 114 (8.5 for a loss) but those numbers dipped down to 56 tackles (5.5 for a loss) in 2022. Here are a few things to know about the new linebacker coming to Chicago.

1. He's the brother of Lions OT Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) defends against Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Noah Sewell joins his older brother Penei in the NFC North. The eldest Sewell is the starting right tackle for the Detroit Lions and was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The younger Sewell is hoping to have a chance to go after his brother when the two teams met. “Oh yeah, he’s here. I told him to line it up right now.” Noah told reporters via FOX Sports’ Carmen Vitali.

Noah Sewell on if he's excited to have an NFC North rivalry with his brother: "Oh yeah, he's here. I told him to line up right now." — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) April 29, 2023

2. Sewell was effective when rushing the passer

EUGENE, OR – SEPTEMBER 25: Noah Sewell #1 of the Oregon Ducks makes call at the line against the Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Sewell may have played inside linebacker and likely projects to the same position in the NFL, but he has a knack for getting after the quarterback. According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Sewell has an 18% pressure rate over his last two seasons at Oregon. That’s good for 11th out of 1,100 FBS players who have had at least 150 pass rushes. That skill is sorely needed for this defense.

Noah Sewell was predominantly an inside linebacker at Oregon but was productive as a pass rusher, too. His 18% pressure rate over the last 2 seasons ranks 11th out of 1,100 FBS players with at least 150 pass rushes. Bears west coast scout Reese Hicks: "He’s a good blitzer. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 29, 2023

3. Sewell never missed a game in college

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) during the the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have identified players who not only show elite athleticism, but can also stay on the field. As Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic notes, Sewell never missed a game during his three seasons in college. General manager Ryan Poles wants guys who he can count on to stay healthy and Sewell is another selection that fits the bill.

Noah Sewell is another Bears draft pick who had durability in college — he never missed a game at Oregon. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 29, 2023

