3 things Justin Layne’s arrest could mean for the Steelers

The bad news broke on Friday morning that Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested on multiple charges including a firearm charge. We are not going to rush to judgment on this and will wait to see how things play out in the legal system as well as with the Steelers front office.

However, situations like this typically don’t go over well so this list of potential problems is just speculation. But it’s always best to plan for the worst and hope for the best. Layne was in line for a nice bump on the depth chart and in playing time so should he be suspended or released, the Steelers will have to adapt in a hurry.

Shuffling the draft board

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The 2021 NFL draft is less than a week away and this could seriously change the Steelers draft priorities if they don't believe Layne will be available. The Steelers need a running back and a center but if Layne is released, you can move cornerback up to the No. 3 spot on the Steelers draft needs.

Hitting the free agent market

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the Steelers will just stick to the plan for the draft and if after the draft the Layne situation is settled, Pittsburgh could reach out to the secondary free-agent market. There are always veterans who are released after the draft and the Steelers could find a suitable replacement there.

Spotlight on James Pierre

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

If you subscribe to the philosophy of the next man up, that would be Pierre. He and Layne split time down the stretch in 2020 and there is definitely potential. The Steelers may not need to overreact and just promote from within.

1

1