3 things we heard at Halas Hall, including missed opportunities and updates on Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson

The Chicago Bears used Monday to regroup from their 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and began preparations for their Week 3 game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are three things we learned from coach Matt Eberflus at Halas Hall.

1. Matt Eberflus’ full-team meeting started with showing clips of missed opportunities against the Bucs.

Eberflus listed a number of ways the Bears failed to capitalize on their opportunities — missed interceptions or fumble recoveries on defense, quarterback pressures but no sacks from the pass rush, and coverages and run fronts that the offense could have taken advantage of but didn’t.

“Everyone is held accountable to make those opportunities count,” Eberflus said. “We’ve got to do a better job as a group of seizing those opportunities because those could sway the game.”

On the defensive side, the Bears pressured Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield 17 times but didn’t record a sack, tied for the sixth-most pressures without a sack since the beginning of the 2022 season, according to NextGen Stats.

Mayfield completed 14 of 17 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown while under pressure.

Eberflus said the numbers were a product of the Bears’ technique.

“Baker’s strong. You’ve got to tackle him a certain way,” Eberlus said. “You’ve got to get him around the waist, so we were just too high. … Every quarterback’s different, how you get him on the ground. Some guys you’ve got to tackle a little bit higher, some guys you’ve got to tackle a little bit lower. They give you a strike zone that you can tackle in. So that’s what you’ve always got to focus on.”

On the offensive side under quarterback Justin Fields, wide receiver Darnell Mooney said the key to consistently taking advantage of opportunities is giving the receivers a chance to make a play.

“It starts with just putting the ball in the playmakers’ hands. Put the ball in (DJ Moore’s) hands,” Mooney said. “The first couple plays, he gets us down to the end zone pretty fast. Allowing us to be accountable. Allowing us to make those plays or don’t make those plays, and blame it on us. We’ll take the blame for sure. So it’s just allowing us to be accountable for those.”

2. Darnell Mooney says he’ll be OK, and Eberflus is still ‘positive’ about Eddie Jackson.

Mooney said a “nagging bruise” that felt like a knot on top of his kneecap kept him out of the second half against the Bucs because he couldn’t bend his knee. He suffered the injury against the Packers.

“It kind of got re-aggravated in this game,” Mooney said. “I knocked knees with the nickel on one of the routes, and it kind of just wouldn’t go down. I kept trying to go, but it was annoying me, so I just got out.”

The Bears wide receiver, who wasn’t targeted Sunday, said he thinks he will be “fine” this week.

Jackson suffered a foot injury in the first half Sunday and didn’t return, an especially concerning absence since Jackson had a season-ending foot injury last year. Eberflus wouldn’t give details on the injury Monday but said it looks “positive.”

“I’m not sure where that’s going to trend to for this coming week, but I can say that it’s positive,” Eberflus said.

3. Eberflus insisted his team doesn’t have a morale issue despite its rough start.

Many of Eberflus’ players are new to the Bears this year. But there’s also a big group of returnees who have now experienced 12 straight losses, dating back to Oct. 24, 2022.

But Eberflus immediately shut down a question about worrying about morale by saying, “There’s nothing there.”

“We are steadfast, we are straightforward and we are all in this together, as coaches, players,” Eberflus said. “We are looking at a great Wednesday practice and looking into Kansas City. That’s what we’re looking at.”

Still, linebacker Jack Sanborn, who was a rookie during the 10-game losing streak in 2022, said it does weigh on him.

“Everybody here wants to win, so, yeah, it definitely is tough,” Sanborn said. “And just being here last year too and just being a part of that, everyone kind of understands that and feels it. Nobody is more disappointed in it than the guys that are going out there every Sunday and putting their bodies on the line for it. Everyone wants to win. This city deserves a winning team, but we come in every day and that’s our goal.”