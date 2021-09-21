3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears, including preparing for a Justin Fields start and Jason Peters pushing through another injury

The Chicago Bears are wrapping up their review of their 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and moving on to Sunday’s game against the Browns in Cleveland.

Here are three things we heard from Bears players Tuesday at Halas Hall as they get ready for Week 3.

1. Bears players are preparing to fine-tune their games with rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears resume practice Wednesday and will release an injury report to update the status of Andy Dalton, who reportedly suffered a bone bruise in his left knee when he awkwardly hopped out of bounds on a second-quarter carry Sunday.

If Dalton is out and Fields is the starter, wide receiver Allen Robinson said the offense will need to squeeze in extra reps before, during and after practice to get back on the same page as Fields, who ran the scout team the last two weeks.

Robinson wasn’t much interested in rehashing the potential 35-yard touchdown pass from Fields that went through Robinson’s hands. He was more interested in how the Bears can prepare for big plays against the Browns.

“For us right now in the season, we are kind of limited with (time), so we just have to capitalize on our opportunities that we have to get extra throws,” Robinson said. “And try to make sure we cross all of our t’s and dot all of our i’s when it comes to the things we want to accomplish as far as certain ball-placement throws, where I need to be, where someone wants me to be, things like that.”

Left tackle Jason Peters said he also will need to adjust from playing with Dalton, who climbs the pocket, to playing with Fields, who often escapes it.

Coach Matt Nagy indicated Monday that Fields could have pushed up in the pocket to avoid one of his two sacks Sunday.

“I’ve got to take more kicks when Justin is in there just to cut off his pursuit angle because he’s going to bail out and try to make a play,” Peters said. “So two different quarterbacks. You’ve got one that pushes up and then you’ve got one that’s trying to get outside the pocket if he gets a little pressure up front.

“I’m definitely going to work on that all week, just kicking more and getting more depth. That way when he bails out of the pocket, he’s got a clean pocket.”

Robinson was impressed by the comfort with which Fields operated in relief against the Bengals and said “he’ll be fine” if he has to start Sunday.

“He’s played a ton of big games in his college career,” Robinson said. “The bigger lights, the guys like him step up and play their best at that moment.”

2. Jason Peters pushed through a sore quadriceps last week — and a dislocated finger Sunday — to play a full game.

Peters said he knew after practice Thursday that he would be ready to go for a full game after coming back from a quad injury in Week 1. He played every offensive snap against the Bengals.

Peters has been pushing himself hard to get into football shape after signing with the Bears after training camp started. He arrives at Halas Hall early in the morning to run in the pool so he can get in cardio work without causing fatigue in his legs. And he adds a lot of core work along with the usual practice reps so he can continue operating at a high level at age 39.

“It’s mind over matter,” Peters said. “When your legs start to fatigue, all I do is get down in my stance and I talk to myself sometimes: ‘Get to your spot.’ Just doing stuff over and over and over. … It’s getting to your spot, using your hands. Your technique takes over when your body gets fatigued. If you don’t have the technique when you get fatigued, you’re going to start getting beaten a lot.”

Peters has another issue to deal with this week. He dislocated a finger on the Bengals’ strip-sack of Fields but played through the injury.

“When I looked down, (the finger) was going to the left, so I was like, ‘Damn,’ ” Peters said. “I didn’t realize what happened because when I hit him, I thought it was my hand. But when I grabbed it and looked down, it was my finger.”

Peters said the finger is “just a little sore but nothing major.”

3. Bilal Nichols said the Bears defense was ‘extremely angry’ leading up to the Bengals game because of its Week 1 performance.

Nichols was one of four players to record a sack Sunday as the defense bounced back from a poor showing against the Los Angeles Rams to rattle Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bears forced four turnovers.

“We all took it personally, just because of the simple fact that we know we could be better,” Nichols said. “We know what we put out there wasn’t Chicago Bears football, and it bothered us. We made it an emphasis all last week to come in, get better and get back to swarming and doing what we do. I think we did that on Sunday.”

The key now, Nichols said, is to continue to be detailed as they prepare to take on a Browns offense that’s led by Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and that averages 406 yards per game and 7.19 yards per play.

“We just knew we had to come back last week in practice, get it together, clean some stuff up and go out there and fly around and have fun,” Nichols said. “We didn’t do that in the first game. It was good to get back to that.”