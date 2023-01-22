3 things Giants must do to improve this offseason

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) tackles New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) in the third quarter during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The ending was sour: a humbling, 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs Saturday night in Philadelphia. But the Giants accomplished a lot more, a lot faster than most folks expected this season, including making the playoffs and actually notching a playoff victory against a team with a glittering record.

But this feel-good year can’t confuse the Giants into thinking a few breaks plus a better game plan is all that separates them from powerhouses like Philly.

No, when the Eagles halted Big Blue’s season one stop short of the NFC Championship Game, it wasn’t one of those “on any given day” type contests.

It was a supremely-talented team clobbering a hopeful that still has a lot of work to do. “Crash landing here,” as Brian Daboll put it.

Now the real toiling begins. Yes, the Giants deserve credit for their turnaround. They are ascending. Daboll is clearly the right coach (finally!) and there are prime building blocks on the roster. The culture has changed.

But they need more talent. Their salary cap situation will be better than last offseason, when they were in such bad shape they had to cut a good cornerback like James Bradberry and could make few moves. They need to use their cap room and the draft to add impact players.

Here’s a look a three things the Giants must do this offseason.



Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) points to the bench during the first half of a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / © Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Cast a wide (receiver) net

One of several reasons Jalen Hurts’ talent exploded this season for the Eagles is that he has a duo of wide receivers that constantly applied pressure to defenses.

Does that sound familiar, Giants fans? Didn’t think so.

The Giants cannot claim a pair of pass-catchers like DeVonta Smith (95 receptions, 1,196 yards, seven TDs) and A.J. Brown (88 grabs, 11 for touchdowns and a team-record 1,496 yards). It should be the first objective of the offseason, finding a No. 1-level receiver and some complementary pieces, too, after the way the Giants receiver corps was a major storyline all season.

Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson got hurt. Kadarius Toney was traded. Kenny Golladay offered little production. And while guys stepped up – Isaiah Hodgins was a revelation as a waiver claim, Richie James had his best year and Darius Slayton led the team in receiving yards (724) – their offense would’ve really percolated with more elite-level threats.

Draw the (O) line

The Giants greatly improved on the offensive line this year and Andrew Thomas, once flagged as an overdraft, has developed into one of the best linemen in the NFL. But there’s still work to be done and if you need proof, there was plenty Saturday night.

The Giants had all kinds of trouble against the Eagles' fearsome defensive front, which knocked Big Blue’s offense off-kilter and helped Philly build that big halftime lead. Even in late garbage time, their pass rush hurried Jones and finished with five sacks. (Actually, the Eagles pretty much dominated the line of scrimmage when they were on offense, too).



Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates with guard Jack Anderson (77) and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) after rushing for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia led the NFL in sacks during the regular season, so the Giants obviously were facing one of the best defensive lines around, but the talent difference was stark. To compete with teams that good, the Giants could use a big-time infusion on the O-line. Perhaps they can add via a pick or free agency. And maybeEvan Neal, the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has a development surge coming this off-season – he is only 22 (he turns 23 in September), after all.





Stargazing



Unless the Giants are willing to take a step back following this leap forward, they probably have to figure out how to keep free agents Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, who were both terrific this year. This could be expensive. Jones did not have many weapons at receiver (see above), so if they add playmakers, it’s possible Jones can improve even more after a season in which he trimmed turnovers and thrived with his legs and arm.



Unless, of course, you believe Jones’ breakout was a one-year peak. Still, Jones, Daboll and the rest of the offensive staff worked well together. After the Giants reached the Divisional Round, their first-round pick won’t be that high, so it would force them into a scenario where they’d have to trade up if they were going to look for Jones’ replacement that way.



Barkley proved he was electric again, but injury risk always clouds the outlook on him. The Giants could use the franchise tag on one of them and give the other a longer deal.





