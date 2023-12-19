3 things Giants must fix to reach playoffs in 2024-25

Entering this past Sunday's game in New Orleans, the vibes surrounding the Giants were higher than they had been all season. Big Blue had won three straight, and Tommy DeVito Mania had taken the Big Apple by storm.

A reality check hit the organization hard on Sunday, as the Saints took care of them with ease, 24-6. The same problems that had plagued New York early in the season -- porous offensive line play, non-innovate offensive play-calling, inability to force a turnover, and significant injury issues -- resurfaced in the Bayou.

Now at 5-9, New York's season 2023 is basically over, even though they're still mathematically alive for a playoff spot. Losing the final three games (at the Eagles, home for the Rams, home for the Eagles) would be very beneficial to their draft position and the franchise's future.

Thinking beyond this season, if the Giants want to get back to the playoffs in 2024, they must shore up these three key areas...

The Offensive Line

New York has invested premium assets into the offensive line in recent seasons, but the play from the group remains subpar. Andrew Thomas has met expectations, as he has cemented himself as the Giants' left tackle of the future.

His tackle mate, 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal, has struggled mightily in his young NFL career but will get the chance in 2024 to turn his career around at right tackle. Joe Schoen recently told reporters that Neal will stay at tackle and not move to guard.

John Michael Schmitz has performed well in his rookie season, and it looks like he could be the center of the future. The two players who will line up on either side of Schmitz in 2024 are to be determined.

The current internal options are Ben Bredeson, Mark Glowinski, Justin Pugh, Marcus McKethan, and Josh Ezeudu, but all five have struggled throughout their Giants tenures. Pro Football Focus has all of those players but Glowinski ranked in the bottom seven of qualified NFL players at their position this season.



Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) and New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) exit the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium / John Jones - USA TODAY

Given the recent draft capital used on the O-line, Schoen could opt to head to the free agent market to find starting guards and tackle depth. According to Spotrac, the Giants currently have $36.7 million in 2024 salary cap space. If Schoen cuts replaceable veteran players like Glowinski, Darius Slayton, Aaron Robinson, Boogie Basham Jr., and Gary Brightwell, that number can jump to just over $52 million.

That is plenty of room to sign two veteran guards. The top free agent guards this spring include ex-Giant Kevin Zeitler, Andrus Peat, Robert Hunt, and Connor Williams.

Behind adding starters, Schoen needs to improve the line's depth.

The Quarterback Room

The future of the quarterback position is murkier than ever. Daniel Jones, who tore his ACL in early November, has a $47.1 million cap hit and a $69.3 million dead cap hit in 2024. Those numbers make it nearly impossible for New York to move him this offseason, so it's a near certainty he will be on the roster next season.

Next year will be the sixth one in the NFL for Jones, and we are still asking the question: is he a franchise quarterback? If that question has to be asked in year six, it's a pretty strong tell that he is not a franchise quarterback.

Not only is Jones inconsistent when on the field, but he is oft-injured, which is a truly terrible combination.

Even if Schoen decides Jones is the man to lead the team, it's no certainty he will recover from his ACL injury in time for Week 1 of 2024. Tyrod Taylor is a free agent and will likely depart, further muddying the waters.



Daniel Jones / Jasen Vinlove - USA TODAY Sports

All of that leaves New York with two options to fix the quarterback spot this offseason.



Option 1: Punt on the quarterback problem until 2025, when they can painlessly get out of Jones' contract. Keep Jones as the de-facto starter, with DeVito on the roster, and sign a veteran quarterback who can compete for the starting job (Jameis Winston, Jacoby Brissett, Drew Lock, Baker Mayfield, and Gardner Minshew are among free agent QBs)

Option 2: Draft a potential franchise quarterback. If New York loses its final three games, they should have a top-five pick. That will put them in prime range to draft LSU's Jayden Daniels or aggressively trade up the board for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Remember, Schoen was the assistant GM in Buffalo when they traded up for Josh Allen in the 2018 draft.

DeVito has played well in 2023, but he should only be a factor in the Giants' 2024 backup quarterback race, not for the starting job.

The Special Teams Unit

Thomas McGaughey has somehow been New York's special teams coordinator since 2018. He has served under Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge, and now Brian Daboll. Coordinators rarely stay with the same NFL team during one head coaching change, but McGaughey has survived two.

Since McGaughey's first season as coordinator in 2018, New York's special teams have progressively gotten worse. Pro Football Focus ranked Big Blue's special teams as the fourth-best in football in 2018, but that fell to 13th in 2019, 22nd in 2020, 30th in 2021, 25th in 2022, and 20th in 2023.

It's time for a change.

The Giants cannot continue to trot out subpar special teams units. After being one of the best kickers in football during his first three seasons in New York, Graham Gano fell off significantly in 2023 and was placed on IR with a knee injury that required surgery. Gano's 64.7 field goal percentage in 2023 was the worst of his 14-year NFL career.

Schoen signed Gano to a three-year contract extension right before the 2023 season, a deal that doesn't even start until 2024. He has the eighth-largest cap hit and dead cap hit on New York's roster in 2024. New York isn't going to part ways with a kicker with those cap hits, so they need Gano to regain his Pro Bowl form.

If there are two silver linings for the special teams, Jamie Gillan has blossomed into one of the NFL's best punters, and Gunner Olszewski has stabilized the punt returning (which had a disastrous start to 2023) since being signed midseason. Both players should be brought back in 2024.