3 things that can derail the Cowboys’ offense in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys have the look of one of the best offenses in the league. Coming off back-to-back top four scoring outputs proves their offense can score with any team.

With the trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, the elevation of running back Tony Pollard to starter, and a healthy Dak Prescott at quarterback, there is every reason to believe Dallas will be explosive again this season. While they lost Dalton Schultz as a security blanket, they spent their second-round pick on Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker to fill in the gap. The pieces are in place for a top offense once again. But pieces don’t tell the whole story. There are a few things that could derail another successful offensive output.

Tony Pollard not being as effcient

For the last two seasons, Pollard has been the better, more efficient RB for the Cowboys, surpassing Ezekiel Elliott, who remained the starter. Pollard was among the league’s best rushers over that span, running for 5.5 and 5.2 yards a carry, while going over 1,000-yards for the first time in his career last season.

However, will Elliott now gone, Pollard is likely to go over 200 carries for the first time. Pollard never eclipsed that number in college at Memphis, or in his four years with the Cowboys. The 193 totes last year were a career high for Pollard, who showed no ill effects of the work, but there is a difference in getting the extra carries on a weekly grind as the lead runner instead of being part of a committee.

This isn’t to say that Pollard can’t get it done, he’s still in his prime as a RB at just 26-years old with little wear and tear, but he’ll have to prove he can carry the load.

Pollard is also coming off a serious injury that came in January, which could affect him as well. The RB says he’s ahead of schedule and faster, but time will tell.

Speaking for the first time since suffering his ankle injury in the playoff loss to San Francisco, Tony Pollard said he is a little ahead of schedule in his rehab and will be fully cleared for the start of training camp. “I feel like I’m faster,” he said. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 1, 2023

Pollard can say he’ll be ready, but it will only be known once he gets hit in real action. That isn’t likely to happen until September, so even though he’s a star, there is reason to be skeptical of Pollard’s return to dominance for the upcoming season.

MIke McCarthy isn't up to task

For the last four years, Kellen Moore has served as offensive coordinator, orchestrating a top-four offense in scoring and yards per game in three of his seasons. The only exception was when Prescott missed most of the 2020 season due to injury.

Despite the vitriol some fans had for Moore, he was good at leading the Cowboys’ offense, and now he’s with the Los Angeles Chargers. Head coach Mike McCarthy has taken over play-calling duties, something he hasn’t done since arriving in Dallas.

Along with new OC Brian Schottenheimer, McCarthy is tasked with keeping the offense among the best in the league. It seems easy to do with the Cowboys’ talent, but it’ll be the first time Schottenheimer and McCarthy will be working together on a new scheme. The duo has cobbled together a new offense which the quarterbacks in Dallas have dubbed the ‘Texas Coast’ offense, combining the current scheme and some old school West Coast principles.

Dak Prescott said the Cowboys are now running the “Texas Coast” offense, a combination of their previous offense and the West Coast offense pic.twitter.com/yQaJetP2kK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 7, 2023

McCarthy’s has a pedigree for leading a top offense, having a hand in seven top five units while a coach of the Green Bay Packers. The talent is there for the Cowboys led by Prescott, but it remains to be seen how it all comes together in a new scheme, a new coordinator, and a new play caller.

Offensive line doesn't work out

One of the biggest questions marks for the Cowboys as they approach training camp is where all the pieces fit on their offensive line. With right tackle Terence Steele not sure to be ready for camp, the shuffle is on. Who would be the RT if Steele isn’t available, and how does it affect the rest of the line?

The goal has been to get the best five on the field at the same time, but Steele’s recovery has made that difficult. Veteran left tackle Tyron Smith has been used at RT this offseason, as well as LT, and second-year man Tyler Smith has been moving back-and-forth between left guard and LT.

If Tyler Smith is the LT and Tyron Smith lines up at RT, who plays LG? And if Tyron stays at LT, Tyler at LG and Steele isn’t ready for RT, the best option now appears to be second-year tackle Matt Waletzko.

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says everyone has been very impressed with G-T Matt Waletzko, and he is having a heck of an offseason. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) June 7, 2023

It would be great if Waletzko made the leap in his second year to be a serviceable RT, and he looks like he’s the answer as the Cowboys head towards camp. But without him lining up against real competition in pads, it’s hard to know if he’s ready.

If Tyron Smith starts at RT and Tyler Smith at LT, then LG is a question mark. Veteran Chuma Odoga and Matt Farniok look like they have the edge right now, with third-year offensive lineman Josh Ball moving inside. Rookie Asim Richards is a possibility as well and undrafted free agent T.J. Bass had made an impression so he’s someone to watch in camp.

Any grouping that doesn’t include Tyron Smith at LT, Tyler Smith at LG, Tyler Biadasz at center, Zack Martin at RG, and Steele at RT should make Cowboys fans nervous. The hope is that Steele is healthy enough to play Week 1. If not, things could get dicey.

The Cowboys have weapons on offense, but if the line doesn’t work out, that talent could be wasted.

