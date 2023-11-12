3 things Cowboys must do to avoid an upset against Giants in Week 10

The Cowboys are 17.5-point favorites over the division-rival, New York Giants in Week 10. It’s a spread that rivals many college football games and appears as the clearest sure thing Dallas has seen since Week 3 in Arizona.

But much like that torrid affair in the desert, this game has trap written all over it. Not only are the Cowboys still coming down from their nail-biter against the Eagles last Sunday, but they are early favorites in their next four games. Mentally chalking these up as automatic wins is a natural impulse they simply have to resist.

It all starts in Week 10. The Cowboys set the tone for the next four games on Sunday against New York. If they can stay focused on the task and do what they are expected to do, they can come out of the upcoming stretch smelling like roses.

But if they take it for granted and allow a wild card like the Giants to get the upset, the hole in their potential playoff seeding may be insurmountable. Here are three keys to avoiding getting upended.

Smart and tempered defense

: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In the Cowboys’ own words, this team is built around the defense. Dan Quinn’s unit has the potential for dominance. Dallas has invested mightily in this bunch, and they roster some of the best players in the league as a result.

This unit also has the potential for extreme disappointment. They are an emotional group who often allows momentum to dictate their play. They make plays in bunches, and they also give up plays in bunches.

Tempering emotion and playing smart and disciplined defense is a great way for the defense to avoid a reoccurrence of the Cardinals game.

The Giants starter, Tommy DeVito, has some playmaking ability that can’t be ignored. The scouting report is thin on the rookie gunslinger and because of that, Dallas must be prepared for anything. He has good running ability, so he’ll surely put the Cowboys’ run fits to the test.

It’s on the Cowboys to make the rookie feel like a rookie. If they play their game and play it smart, big plays will favor them. If they get overeager and thirsty for highlights, the highlights will be against them.

The Giants can’t hang with their talent and the only thing that can beat the Cowboys defense is the Cowboys defense.

Aggressive offense

. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It’s natural to take your foot off the gas pedal when facing an easy opponent. The desire to avoid mistakes and shift to a conservative gameplan is both logical and a little self-sabotaging.

The Cowboys don’t need to take on any unnecessary risks, but they also don’t want to abandon their newly-forged identity on offense.

Over the last three games the Cowboys have been one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL. Dak Prescott has been among the league’s best QBs and play-calling has been as good as it’s looked under Mike McCarthy this season.

The Cowboys don’t have to feel compelled to force-feed the ball to CeeDee Lamb, but they do have to keep him involved.

It’s also a great time to get Jalen Tolbert, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup up to speed. No true third option has been established behind Lamb and TE Jake Ferguson so that should be high priority on Sunday.

Calculated and constant rotations

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rotations are always a part of the Cowboys strategy. They lean on their loaded roster depth often and value freshness almost as much as they value talent.

Rotations this week serve two purposes:

They get lower-level roster players on the field. Players who don’t take any game for granted and use each snap as a chance to prove themselves. They keep the roster fresh, which is especially important as the Cowboys head into the Thanksgiving gauntlet that always seems to mess them up in some capacity.

While veteran players may take a game such as this for granted, young and unproven players do not. Getting their energy and determination on the field is important, even if their talent or crispness isn’t quite on the level of others.

And long-term freshness must also be a factor in rotations. Every year the Cowboys lose games they otherwise should have won around Thanksgiving. Playing three games in roughly 12 days is a tough task and overcoming it starts in the week prior.

Dallas has to enter that three-game stretch fresh and healthy. They can’t just rely on rotations during the three games but need to ramp up the frequency now.

[affiliatewidget_smgtolocal]

Conclusion

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

This is a game the Cowboys should win, but then again so was the Arizona game in Week 3.

Dallas came into that upset as an overconfident group that needed humbling.

One might think the Cowboys were humbled in their loss to the Eagles last week but that’s far from the case. Week 9 invigorated them. It told them they are just as good as the best teams in the NFL and focused them on the rematch.

They need to keep focus on the Giants.

Everyone in Dallas is saying and doing the right things this week but until they take the field and prove it, it’s anyone’s guess how focused on New York they really are.

But if the Cowboys keep the three items mention above well in mind, they should have no problem meeting the massive expectations ahead of them.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire