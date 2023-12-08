3 Texas A&M football players earn Freshman All-SEC honors

Several Aggies had phenomenal freshman campaigns in 2023 but three Texas A&M football players stood out among the rest to earn a selection for the All-SEC Freshman team.

Offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, running back Rueben Owens and linebacker Taurean York were recognized for their play this past season with Freshman All-SEC honors.

Bisontis is a 6-foot-6, 320-pound right tackle who was a 4-star recruit and the No. 1 player in his state coming out of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J. He started in all 12 regular season games for the Aggies in 2023 and was named a Freshman All-American. However, Bisontis may depart College Station after only one year after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon.

Owens was a 5-star prospect and top two running back in the 2022 recruiting class coming out of El Campo High School in Texas. He played in every contest for Texas A&M during the regular season and averaged nearly 47 all-purpose yards per game. Owens racked up totals of 359 yards rushing, 202 kick return yards, 101 yards receiving and three touchdowns this year.

York was named the Dave Campbell Texas Football All-Texas Defensive Freshman of the Year on Monday and is currently a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award. As a freshman at Temple High School, York shared the Texas District 12-6A co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. He proceeded to earn the district’s Defensive MVP the following three seasons.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire