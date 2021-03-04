3 Texans to work with NFLPA externship program

The Houston Texans have players who are aiming to achieve more off the field.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett, safety Michael Thomas, and safety Eric Murray are taking part in the NFL Players Association’s externship program that helps with their transition from football to the “real world” when their playing days are over.

The goal of the externship is to provide after-football career opportunities that emphasize networking experiences.

Scarlett will be working with Target Accelerators while Murray will be working with The Players’ Tribune. Thomas will work with the marketing side of the players’ union, NFL Players Inc.

“We believe that this year’s virtual externship experience will provide our player members with a unique opportunity to broaden their knowledge, skillset, and network in new, innovative ways that will serve them well during life after football,” NFLPA player manager Connor Ford said.

The three Texans are a part of 52 players who will work for 24 different organizations in March.

