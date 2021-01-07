3 teams Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu says should trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is under contract with the Houston Texans through the 2025 season.

However, he is always on the trading block in the rumor mill.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu spent the 2018 season with the Texans, and got to know the former 2017 first-round pick fairly well. The former All-Pro safety listed his three teams that he believes should at least place a phone call to see what the Texans would want to part ways with Watson.

1. New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees is expected to announce his retirement at the end of the Saints' postseason run. Though the Saints have Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston to evaluate, Matheiu believes Watson would be a great fit. The former Clemson Tiger would be paired up with two tremendous weapons in running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas, not to mention a proven coach in Sean Payton. Watson would have the Saints as perpetual playoff contenders.

2. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers would have to eat $2.8 million in dead money on the salary cap to get rid of Jimmy Garoppolo to make room for Watson. Kyle Shanahan would have a quarterback who could really be a threat on bootlegs and command a potent running game. The NFC West would have to be one of the most quarterback-heavy divisions in football with Watson in the Bay Area, Kyler Murray with the Arizona Cardinals, Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks, and Jared Goff with the Los Angeles Rams.

3. Chicago Bears

It would be ironic that one of the teams that didn't show much interest in Watson during the 2017 NFL draft finally pursued him to fix their quarterback situation. Paired up with Matt Nagy, the Bears would have a passer who would reward the coach's decision to abandon the run.