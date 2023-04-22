3 teams the Bills could trade up with at the 2023 NFL draft

Could the Buffalo Bills be on the move at the 2023 NFL draft?

It’s possible. The team currently holds the No. 27 overall selection in Round 1.

If the Bills do want to trade up, here are three teams they could potentially do so with:

Washington Commanders

Bills head coach Sean McDermott with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders pick: No. 16

The connections between the Bills and Carolina Panthers are well known. The base of what that was now resides in Washington. Ron Rivera is the Commanders head coach.

Based on the Jimmy Johnson value chart, this deal would cost Buffalo their top-two picks (27 and 59 overall), so they’d really have to like a prospect. But if you trust the Bills front office, this is probably as high up the board they could get.

Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings pick: No. 23

When the Bills did business with the Minnesota Vikings before to land Stefon Diggs, the Vikes had a different front office setup. Still, there’s that connection.

Plus, the Vikings are a team that just like to move around. Their new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, moved all around the first two rounds of the draft a year ago. He traded down twice and up once. That could happen again and Buffalo could try and be part of it.

New York Giants

Brian Daboll. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Giants pick: No. 25

The connections between the Bills and New York Giants needs little introduction. Their front office came from Buffalo, including coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

Beyond that, Buffalo GM Brandon Beane said he would start thinking about making a trade, most likely, around the No. 20 selection. Around that time, he could start setting up a deal with the Giants.

While this is only a trade up two spots, the Bills did move up that small amount just last year when selecting Kaiir Elam in the first round. Beane could just want to make sure he gets his guy, and it won’t cost much.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire