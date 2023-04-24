3 teams the Bills could trade down with at the 2023 NFL draft

Could the Buffalo Bills be on the move at the 2023 NFL draft?

It’s possible. The team currently holds the No. 27 overall selection in Round 1.

If the Bills do want to trade down, here are three teams they could potentially do so with:

New Orleans Saints

Saints pick: No. 29, 40

The Saints are a team that simply likes to move up early on in the draft. New Orleans has for years. But they’re also a club that could have two options for the Bills.

Buffalo could opt to just slide back two spots so the Saints could make sure they get their guy. The Bills could get an even bigger haul by going back to early in the second round at No. 40.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers pick: No. 32, 49

Compared to New Orleans, Buffalo has much closer ties to Pittsburgh. While both AFC teams, Bills head coach Sean McDermott and longtime Steelers bench boss Mike Tomlin are a connection.

Plus, Pittsburgh has some interesting draft capital. They hold the 32 and 49th picks. Both could be options for Buffalo.

Houston Texans

Texans pick: No. 33

The connections between the Bills and Texans might be lacking, but this is an easy one.

Why could Buffalo do business with Houston? Nobody in the NFL has more draft capital than the Texans do. That could mean they might want to use to that move up back into the first round.

