New 3-team trade scenario has Sixers moving Ben Simmons to Thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers are now beginning to take trade calls on their 24-year old All-Star, Ben Simmons. After a disastrous playoff run, there have been loud calls to move on from him and try and bring in a better fit around Joel Embiid.

Ever since the team fell in Game 7 at home in Round 2 of the playoffs, Simmons has been involved in every trade rumor and scenario since then. That’s what happens when a player of his stature shoots just 34.2% from the line for the postseason and he took only four shots and scored five points in a deciding Game 7 loss to the No. 5 seed.

A new trade scenario from Bleacher Report is a doozy. They have Simmons and Shake Milton going to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 3-team deal that also involves the Houston Rockets. Philadelphia would receive Kemba Walker, Kenrich Williams, and five draft picks from the Thunder and they would receive Eric Gordon from the Rockets. The Sixers would then flip George Hill and a pick to Houston.

B/R on Philadelphia’s end of the deal:

Kemba Walker is technically a four-time All-Star, though he’s injury-discounted for now after fighting a left knee problem for the past year-plus. When he’s right, though, he can be the perimeter scorer, shooter and shot-creator Philly’s offense needs. Here, the Sixers would fetch a second backcourt scorer in Eric Gordon, who’s had his own injury issues of late but is a proven shot-maker and attacker when healthy. Kenrich Williams is a 26-year-old glue guy who played all five positions this season. The incoming picks would become extra trade chips for president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to go seek out more win-now deals.

While Walker is certainly a certifiable scorer and shot creator, he did not have a good time with the Boston Celtics. His shooting percentages were down, he had a tough time staying healthy, and for a smaller guy who relies on quickness, it is tough to commit to somebody like that.

As for Gordon, he is a career 36.8% shooter from deep while also being a very tough defender on the other end. However, he is another one that has had a tough time staying healthy lately as he has played a grand total of 63 games combined over the previous two seasons.

Williams would be an interesting get, but he is not somebody that moves the needle on a Simmons deal. This is a deal where Morey would politely, but firmly, hang up the phone for a hard no.

