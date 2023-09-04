After a 3-year teaching stint at BSU, Amber Fryklund returns to the bench for a long coaching career

Sep. 4—Bemidji State has given Amber Fryklund plenty of opportunities to pursue her passions.

It started with a chance to become a Division I women's hockey player. She set the Beavers' all-time scoring record with 59 goals and 63 assists in just 100 games from 2000-03. She parlayed her playing career into a coaching career, serving as an assistant and an associate head coach for nine seasons from 2011-20.

Fryklund stepped down in 2020 to become the assistant professor of human performance, sport and health at Bemidji State. Having earned a bachelor's degree from BSU in 2003 and a master's from Minnesota Duluth in 2007, Fryklund completed her doctorate from St. Cloud State in 2019, opening the door for a career in education at BSU.

"Leaving coaching at the time, I felt like that was the right decision for me," Fryklund said. "And it was great. I loved being an assistant professor at BSU. We have a great department. It's the department that I went through as a student-athlete. I enjoyed teaching the last three years."

On Aug. 8, Bemidji State director of athletics Britt Lauritsen announced

Fryklund will return to the Beavers' bench

for her second stint as associate head coach. She will transition out of her education role in the fall, which includes teaching a handful of courses before solely returning to her post.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to come back," Fryklund said. "Having the chance to play at BSU, be a coach at BSU, work as a faculty (member) at BSU and now come back as a coach, BSU has been really great to me. And I'm just really, really excited to be back on the ice with the players. One of the things I missed the most about coaching was being around the players, being around the rink."

In Fryklund's three-year absence, she stayed involved in hockey through alternative avenues.

"I work with Minnesota hockey and a variety of different programs," Fryklund said. "I had the opportunity to do some coaching education with USA Hockey. I had the opportunity to work with some different youth camps and different youth hockey teams as well. I kind of did a couple different things related to hockey. Not coaching the college game gave me a great experience working in a variety of other areas."

Fryklund doesn't see herself departing from college hockey in the near or distant future. Returning to the Bemidji State bench is a continuation of her lifelong goal of promoting women's athletics and garnering a positive future for student-athletes.

"I plan on staying in the college game as long as I possibly can," Fryklund said. "My passion is coaching and being involved in the women's game. It's something that I've worked hard in my career to do, and it's something I'm passionate about — giving back to the game that's given me so much. ... Being a part of creating opportunities for female athletes and creating an environment where they have a great experience, it's just something that I hope to help to provide back to our program and our players."

Fryklund helped coach BSU to a pair of 20-win seasons during her first nine years with the coaching staff. However, the Beavers have some ground to make up to get back to that point.

Bemidji State tallied 18 wins in the three years without Fryklund, which includes the pandemic-shortened season in 2020-21.

On top of its struggles on the ice, Bemidji State is tasked with replacing a handful of its prominent players who were lost to the transfer portal. The coming and going of players adds a wrinkle to Fryklund's position that was less of a concern during her first stint.

"The transfer portal certainly has changed things," Fryklund said. "For me, as a coach, the most important thing is to have good relationships with the players, help them succeed and accomplish their goals. That's not going to change from the recruiting aspect with the transfer portal. That does bring a different layer and adds complexity to the game.

"My relationships with players and all that, wanting to serve the program and provide the best opportunities for them and experiences for them, that certainly won't change."

Reuniting Fryklund with head coach Jim Scanlan could tap into a more competitive side of the Beavers, especially in the WCHA. BSU has gone 12-60-4 in conference play since Fryklund's departure.

"We worked together for six years and had a great relationship," Fryklund said of Scanlan. "We get along very well. We share a lot of the same thoughts and perspectives. I think we work well together. I know that he values me as a coach and the input that I have. Coming back to the staff, with Sarah Bobrowski as well, that was just really intriguing."

What Fryklund hopes shines through the struggles is her belief in the current roster to take a step forward.

"We do have great players," Fryklund continued. "I'm biased, of course. I had a chance to recruit some of our current seniors and have really great relationships with them. They are really excited about this season. ... The players, they've been working hard this summer. They're really excited about the season. They're really excited (for) our newcomers to come together as a team and have success on the ice this year."