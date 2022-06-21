3 takeaways from WR Chase Claypool’s comments

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool called his shot this week when he declared himself a top-three wide receiver in the NFL. Bold for sure but this is something we’ve come to expect from Claypool. Here are our big takeaways from the interview.

You have to respect his confidence

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

I have no problem with Claypool calling his shot in June, even if he’s reaching for the stars. If making his predictions for himself public is what he has to do in order to stay accountable and motivated, more power to him.

It only matters if he produces

It’s one thing to say it in June but if you don’t do it in September, things change. Claypool is never going to live it down if he struggles this season like he did last season.

What about Diontae Johnson?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, Claypool isn’t even the best receiver on the Steelers, much less one of the three best in the NFL. With a new quarterback this season, it might be smart for both guys to temper their enthusiasm about huge statistical seasons.

1

1