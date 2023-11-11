3 takeaways from Wisconsin's dreadful loss to Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium

MADISON – Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin players – as well as their angst-riddled fans – have to hope what unfolded Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium turns out to be the low point of the 2023 season.

Because if this team falls any lower…

A Northwestern team, led by an interim head coach who joined the program in January as the defensive coordinator, came to Madison just 2-4 in the Big Ten and 4-5 overall.

Yet the Wildcats of Kettle Moraine High School graduate David Braun – who was named interim head coach in July after Pat Fitzgerald was fired – were the better-prepared tougher team and dominated UW from the opening minutes.

The final score: Northwestern 24, UW 10.

Embarrassing.

The loss was UW’s third in a row and left the Badgers 3-4 in the league and 5-5 overall.

With two games remaining – at home against Nebraska and at Minnesota – UW could miss out on a bowl game for the first time since the 2001 season.

Barry Alvarez was in his 12th season as UW’s head coach. Fickell was the defensive line coach at Akron.

As has been the case for most of the season, UW was not sharp early. Northwestern was, and the game was over by halftime with the Wildcats holding a 24-3 lead.

The Wildcats had the ball for four full possessions in the opening half. They had touchdown drives of 79, 68 and 90 yards and added a 68-yard field goal drive.

UW’s counter?

The Badgers fashioned a 68-yard field-goal drive on their opening series and then were held to a total of 85 yards and 19 plays on their final four possessions.

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai looks for a receiver during the first quarter against Northwestern on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai, tailback Braelon Allen and wide receiver Chimere Dike returned to the starting lineup Saturday.

Mordecai (hand) had missed the last 3 ½ games; Allen (ankle) and Dike (knee) had missed the last 1 ½.

Mordecai entered the day completing 63.7% of his passes for an average of 187.8 yards per game, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had four rushing touchdowns, tied for the No. 2 mark on the team. He finished 31 of 45 for 255 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Allen rushed three times for 3 yards in the opening half. He did not get a carry in the second half.

Dike did not have a catch and did not handle returns.

Third down a charm for Northwestern offense and a nightmare for Mike Tressel's defense

Northwestern entered the day 10th in the Big Ten in third-down conversions in league play at 32.2%.

So what did the Wildcats do? They converted their first 10 third-down chances as UW’s defense couldn’t stop the run or the pass in the opening half.

The Wildcats set the tone on their opening possession by converting four chances.

They got a 12-yard pass play on third and 4, a 17-yard run on third and 2, an 8-yard pass on third and 5 and a 23-yard touchdown pass on third and 11.

Northwestern finished 11 of 17 on third down, a conversion rate of 64.7 percent.

Remember when the Badgers punished foes on the ground? They couldn't Saturday.

The Badgers entered the day fifth in the Big Ten in rushing in league games (139.5 ypg). With Northwestern 11th in the Big Ten in rushing defense in league games, that seemed like a favorable matchup for the home team.

It wasn’t.

UW rushed eight times for 14 yards in the opening half and finished with 86 yards on 24 carries.

Cade Yacamelli led the way with 47 yards on nine carries.

