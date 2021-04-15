Breaking News:

Dallas Wings draft Texas star Charli Collier No. 1 overall in WNBA draft

3 takeaways from Vince Williams coming back to the Steelers

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans got some great news when it was announced that linebacker Vince Williams was coming back to the Steelers on a one-year contract. The team had released Williams earlier in the offseason as a cost-cutting move but brought him back for one last run with Pittsburgh.

Here are three big takeaways from the return of Williams.

Changes up the team's draft needs

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Without Williams, there would have been a huge void at inside linebacker without many options to fill it. Now, with the healthy return of Devin Bush Pittsburgh has their starting tandem with Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen as reserves. This means drafting an inside linebacker is likely out of the question

The physical presence the Steelers need

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

No matter who the Steelers would have brought in to replace Williams, it would have been hard to replace the physicality of Williams. There isn't a better blitzing off-ball linebacker in the NFL and his presence isn't something you just replace.

More proof loyalty matters

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The return of Williams has continued the trend this offseason of Steelers' free agents choosing to come back to the team rather than look for greener pastures. Williams joins wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu as free agents who could have gotten a better deal elsewhere and decided to stay in Pittsburgh.

