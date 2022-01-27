3 takeaways as upset bid against No. 18 Tennessee comes up short

Florida had a golden opportunity to earn a Quadrant 1 win on the road Wednesday night against the 18th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Gators got off to a hot start, leading by as much as 13 in the opening half and by eight heading into the break.

But the Volunteers fought back in the second half, outscoring UF by 15 in the final 20 minutes as they survived the upset scare. UT eventually pulled away for a 78-71 win in front of the home court at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

That’s now back-to-back losses for the Gators (12-9, 3-5 SEC) whose NCAA Tournament resume needs some serious work as we approach the back half of conference play. The Vols (14-5, 5-3 SEC) meanwhile have now won seven of the last eight matchups in this rivalry series.

Here are the takeaways as Florida let another great chance go by the wayside.

Hot start offensively falls apart

The first half of this game was one of Florida’s better offensive performances in recent memory. It shot above 50% from the field as a team, and it hit seven of its 16 tries from long-range. The Gators were bound to regress to the mean a bit in the second half, but their shooting fell off completely. They shot just 11 of 31 (35.5%) total and 3 of 17 from behind the three-point line.

Tyree Appleby was Florida’s best form of offense in this one, as he scored 16 points — tied for the team-high with Anthony Duruji — and all four of his makes were from downtown. He also led the team with seven assists, accounting for nearly half of its total. Duruji missed his only three-point attempt, but he went a respectable 6 of 10 from the field before fouling out. Myreon Jones also scored in double figures with 11 points coming off the bench, but he was ineffective on long balls, going just 1 of 6 from distance.

It’s really fairly straightforward. The Gators were able to sustain a fantastic first-half run with consistent shooting, and the long ball has been this team’s only real offensive strategy with Colin Castleton out. When that went away in the second half, they weren’t able to score enough to keep up. Especially with the poor ball movement that led to a 15-13 assist to turnover ratio.

Shorthanded front court struggles inside

The Gators were already down Castleton, whose shoulder injury has been called “significant” by coach Mike White, and their frontcourt took another major hit in this game. Jason Jitoboh, the starter in replacement, left the court after taking a hand to the face. He finished with just 14 minutes played and two points as he wouldn’t return in this one.

That led to extended action for Tuongthach Gatkek, but despite playing 12 minutes of action, he struggled to make an impact. He finished with just two points while making one of two shots, though he did have four rebounds. UF’s lack of depth inside was noticeable in this one, as it was outrebounded 34-24 by UT, including a 10 to seven mark on offensive boards.

Florida got one nice boost in this game, as C.J. Felder — who wasn’t expected to play with a non-COVID illness that kept him out of Monday’s loss to Ole Miss — was able to get in the game. But he played just three minutes and was held off the scoreboard, rendering his presence mostly useless.

The Gators did manage to outscore Tennessee in the paint by a 28-20 margin, mainly due to the Vols’ penchant for the long ball, but UF’s struggles inside proved to be very limiting in this game.

Streaky Tennessee shooting gave it just enough

In the first half of this game, the three-point shot was all Tennessee had. It was 3 of 13 on two-point attempts in the opening 20 minutes, but it shot 8 of 14 from three in that span. That total from long range dropped to 3 of 10 in the second half, but then the script flipped, and the Vols hit 11 of 18 shots from inside the arc.

Much of the credit for this win can go to veteran guard Santiago Vescovi, who led the team with 23 points on 6 of 10 shooting including an electric 5 of 8 mark from three. Guard Kennedy Chandler followed him with 17 points, and Zakai Zeigler had 11 points, going 6 of 10 from the field and 5 of 8 from three.

It wasn’t a consistently strong offensive performance for the Volunteers. They turned it over 16 times, resulting in 22 points going the other way for Florida. But UT found the bottom of the bucket when it mattered and always stormed back when the Gators went on a run. UF just didn’t have a good enough defensive performance to win this game.

