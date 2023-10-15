3 takeaways: Two turnovers, QB injuries haunt Bethune-Cookman in homecoming loss to TSU

DAYTONA BEACH — Raymond Woodie Jr. felt his team let this one slip.

The head coach said as much to start his postgame press conference Saturday at Daytona Stadium. For the third straight week, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats came up one score short in a loss to a Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent. They dropped to Texas Southern 34-31 in front of a homecoming crowd of 9,458 fans.

Bethune-Cookman never held a lead, but its two turnovers set up 14 Tigers points and it failed to muster enough offense to complete a second-half comeback.

“I just think we gave it away,” Woodie said. “We had too many turnovers … We had our chances, but we just didn’t finish. We have to learn how to finish.”

Now, the Wildcats have a 1-6 record and are still searching for their first SWAC victory of the season.

They fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and trailed 27-10 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Bethune-Cookman embarked on a 14-0 swing and pulled within three points by the fourth.

After Texas Southern scored midway through the fourth quarter, the Wildcats notched their final touchdown — a 6-yard pass from redshirt junior Luke Sprague to sophomore Jaiden Bivens — with 36 seconds remaining. The drive ate too much time, though, exhausting six minutes and 45 seconds from the clock over 19 plays and 71 yards.

Bethune-Cookman tried an onside kick and got close to corralling it, but the ball bounced out of bounds. The Tigers used three straight runs to drain the clock.

Here are three takeaways:

Turnovers hurt the Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman’s two turnovers set up two Texas Southern touchdowns.

Trailing 17-7 with four minutes left in the second quarter, the Wildcats drove inside the 10-yard line and looked to cut their deficit to three points with an end-zone trip.

On third-and-7 from the Tigers’ 7, redshirt junior Terry Lindsey took a handoff and charged forward into a pile at the 5. In the scrum, Texas Southern’s Jacob Williams stripped the ball and returned it 95 yards to the house.

Then, with less than eight minutes left in the game and Bethune-Cookman down 27-24, Sprague was picked off inside his own 10-yard line by Xavier Player. Player put Texas Southern at the 5-yard line, and running back LaDarius Owens scored one of his three touchdowns on the next play.

“We can’t give up the ball,” Woodie said. “We cannot. We’ve been saying that.”

B-CU suffers from banged-up QB room

For much of Saturday, the Wildcats were one-dimensional. Even with their deficit, they ran twice as much as they threw — 63 carries to 31 passes.

And when they did take to the air, they were ineffective and ravaged by injuries.

Redshirt sophomore Walter Simmons III started behind center but lasted only one quarter before being benched. He completed two of his four passes for 10 yards.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Sprague subbed in for the first time since suffering an injury to his throwing shoulder against Miami last month.

He absorbed a hit halfway through his first drive, and Bethune-Cookman sent graduate student Tylik Bethea into the game. The move resulted in its first touchdown. Bethea snuck into the end zone for a 1-yarder.

On the next drive, Bethea scrambled and took a big shot as he slid to the ground. The Tigers were penalized for targeting, and Bethea stayed down for a minute after the collision. He was evaluated for a concussion and did not return.

Sprague went back in and conducted an offense limited to runs and mostly short passes the rest of the way.

He gutted it out despite his throws having less zip than usual, completing 14 of 26 for 118 yards. He tossed one touchdown (to Bivens) and one interception (to Player). He also tallied a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

As a team, the Wildcats averaged 3.2 yards per carry. Redshirt senior Jimmie Robinson III was the most effective of their running back trio. He was the only one to eclipse 4 yards a carry and rushed for a career-best 98 yards and a touchdown on 17 totes.

B-CU's defense gives it a chance

The Wildcats’ defense wasn’t perfect, but it provided Woodie’s group an opportunity to come back.

After surrendering 20 points in the first half, they allowed only one touchdown in the second half, and it followed Sprague’s pick inside their own 10.

Take away Texas Southern’s two scores resulting from turnovers, and they would’ve given up only 20 points.

Bethune-Cookman kept the Tigers’ fast-paced, no-huddle offense to 189 passing yards. Texas Southern did compile 199 yards on the ground, but 51 of those occurred on the final play, when Owens broke free before sliding at the 2-yard line to kill the clock.

Owens ended with 163 rushing yards on 19 carries.

“We work for stuff like that (tempo) in practice,” sophomore Dearis Thomas said. “So when you see it in a game, it’s really not that big.”

Thomas paced his unit with 11 tackles. The Wildcats recorded four sacks.

Next up

Bethune-Cookman heads north to Jacksonville to play Southern at EverBank Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

