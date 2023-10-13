3 takeaways: Top-ranked Mainland punishes mistake-prone Deltona, improves to 7-0

DAYTONA BEACH — Mainland poured on the points against Deltona through first-half rainfall, extending its unbeaten run to seven games and inching closer to another district football championship.

Khamani Robinson ran for two first-half touchdowns, Dennis King III and Antonio Wilson returned fumbles into the end zone and the Buccaneers breezed to a 65-0 victory Thursday night at Daytona Stadium.

The top-ranked team in Class 3S according to the FHSAA's rankings, the USA TODAY Florida Sports Network and MaxPreps, Mainland moves to 7-0 and to within one win of the District 9-3S title. Qualifying for the state playoffs for a 30th straight season seems little more than a formality at this point, but can be automatically achieved by defeating Seabreeze on Oct. 27.

"We want to continue to trend in the right direction," Bucs coach Travis Roland said. "We're playing good football right now. It's good to see, even in the rain, our passing game did a couple good things tonight. … As we continue to develop passing-wise, we're going to be an even better offense."

Deltona, meanwhile, drops to 0-7. The Wolves have been outscored 337-69 this season and still face three more teams with records of .500 or better (Bishop Moore, Pine Ridge and University). The two teams agreed to finish the second half with eight-minute quarters under a mandatory running clock.

Mainland punishes Deltona for 4 first-half fumbles

Deltona unexpectedly moved the chains on its opening drive when punter Koen Bonta scrambled out of his end zone and picked up 22 yards on 4th-and-21. That was the lone first down of the half for the Wolves, compared to four lost fumbles.

Mainland started three of its possessions inside Deltona's 10-yard line, opening the scoring on a 1-yard dive by Robinson. Following Corey Hill's 3-yard touchdown run, Wolves quarterback Jeremiah Hancock lost the handle on a third-and-short sneak attempt.

Dennis Murray Jr. rolled out and tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Clarence McCloud, giving Mainland a 20-0 advantage at the 10:25 mark of the second quarter. The Bucs tacked on another 32 points before the end of the period, aided by fumble return TDs from linebacker King and defensive lineman Wilson.

"We came out knowing we were the better team. We just had to do what we had to do," senior defensive lineman LJ McCray said. "We made sure we were focused because, the other week, Lake Minneola came out and kind of hit us in the mouth."

Tyree Weatherspoon burns former team for 1st TD catch of '23

Capping off Mainland's 52-point, first-half barrage, Tyree Weatherspoon haunted his former team with a 35-yard touchdown reception in the final minute, set up by an interception from David Hall.

Weatherspoon transferred from Deltona in the spring, following the departure of former coach Jeff Smothers. He entered the night with one reception for seven yards, but sprinted across the field and slid face-first along the home sideline with his new teammates shortly after securing the score.

During his sophomore year for the Wolves, Weatherspoon averaged 33.3 yards per reception and scored three touchdowns.

"For me, it was personal. It was more like revenge," Weatherspoon said. "I came here for a reason."

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound receiver is an intriguing prospect with his size and speed. He caught the attention of Florida's coaches during a seven-on-seven tournament in June, and picked up verbal offers from Miami, Ole Miss and Toledo.

"Tyree's the only (receiver) we've got above 6-foot," Roland said. "If we get that going, it opens up everything else."

LJ McCray sets commitment date, Ezaiah Shine to visit Oregon State

McCray skyrocketed up to No. 6 in 247Sports' updated player rankings Thursday, earning the coveted fifth star handed out exclusively to the nation's elite talents. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound senior locked in his commitment date about three hours before kickoff.

McCray will make his choice Oct. 21 —three days after his 18th birthday — from a final five of Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami. He has taken official visits to each of those contenders, most recently FSU last weekend.

"I'm still just sitting down with my family every day and weighing out each of the options, the pros and cons of each school," McCray said. "In a couple days, hopefully, I'll have the decision ready."

Three-star defensive back Ezaiah Shine, meanwhile, will take his third official visit this weekend as he heads to Oregon State. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound converted quarterback visited Iowa State and Maryland in June.

"They've been wanting me to come there. I just had to find a date to make that visit," said Shine, who ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter. "I'm excited to go there this weekend, see how it is and see the environment."

Four-star defensive back Zavier Mincey plans to announce his choice at the 2024 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, with Alabama, Florida and Miami among the front-runners. Three-star linebacker Rodney Hill committed to reigning American Athletic Conference champion Tulane on June 18.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: High school football: Mainland Bucs throttle Deltona | 3 takeaways