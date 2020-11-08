3 takeaways from Titans’ 24-17 victory over the Bears

The Tennessee Titans put on a dominant defensive performance during their Week 9 victory over the Chicago Bears, something that feels nice to say as it has often been the Achilles heel for Tennessee in 2020.

Coming into the day, you were lying to yourself if you said you knew exactly what you were going to get from the Titans after two straight losses.

Were we going to see the elite Titans team that looked like legitimate contenders to start the year, or were they going to turn back to the Titans of old and lay another egg in a game they should win?

Doing so would result in their third straight loss and would have undoubtedly amplified the ‘Titans are frauds’ talk among the national media.

Fortunately, Tennessee avoided all of that, as they seemed like the superior team from start to finish. This was far from a perfect game, but what we saw from the defense was encouraging enough to get excited about their potential going forward.

With all that said, here are my three biggest takeaways from the Titans’ 24-17 victory over the Bears.