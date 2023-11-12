3 takeaways (like those killer turnovers to start) from BYU’s blowout loss to Iowa State

BYU Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) and defensive end Aisea Moa (58) embrace after the Cougars lost to the Iowa State Cyclones 45-13 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU’s road woes of the past few weeks extended to the home field on Saturday night, as the Cougars lost 45-13 to Iowa State at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from a loss that dropped BYU to 5-5 on the season and 2-5 in Big 12 play.

Related

BYU takes its bad starts to a new level

The Cougars dug themselves into a deep hole early yet again — a common theme this season, and particularly the past month.

Jake Retzlaff threw an interception on the game’s first play, setting up Iowa State with the ball inside the Cougars 30. Three plays later, the Cyclones’ Jaylin Noel scored on a 4-yard pass.

On the ensuing kickoff, backup tight end Ray Paulo fumbled and Iowa State recovered at the BYU 17-yard line. That led to a field goal and a 10-0 deficit three and a half minutes into the game.

Yes, BYU responded with a rare touchdown to make it 10-7, but another inauspicious start doomed any positive vibes for the moribund Cougars.

Iowa State Cyclones running back Cartevious Norton (5) runs the ball in for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 24-7 after the PAT, in the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) passes under pressure during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) passes during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs the ball during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake comes off the field at halftime as the Cougars trail the Iowa State Cyclones 31-7 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) makes a touchdown catch, leaving the Iowa State Cyclones up 10-7 after the PAT, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU Cougars fans watch as the Cougars trail the Iowa State Cyclones 31-7 just before halftime at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) breaks free from the BYU Cougars defense to score a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 31-7 after the PAT, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell works the sideline during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Iowa State Cyclones running back Cartevious Norton (5) and tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) celebrate after Norton ran for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 24-7 after the PAT, in the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) hands the ball off to running back Aidan Robbins (3) as the team warms up before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU Cougars wide receiver Koa Eldredge (80) warms up before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell talk after the Cyclines beat the Cougars 45-13 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) celebrates after making a touchdown catch, leaving the Iowa State Cyclones up 10-7 after the PAT, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) evades the tackle from BYU Cougars safety Ethan Slade (26) and runs the ball for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 43-13 after the PAT, during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Iowa State Cyclones running back Eli Sanders (6) evades the tackle from BYU Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) celebrates after running the ball for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 31-7 after the PAT, during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) and defensive end Aisea Moa (58) embrace after the Cougars lost to the Iowa State Cyclones 45-13 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Attendance dwindles in the fourth quarter as Iowa State Cyclones leads the BYU Cougars 45-13 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) and quarterback Rocco Becht (3) celebrate after Sama made a long run for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 43-13 after the PAT, during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU coach Kalani Sitake is pictured here during a timeout during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. The Cougars fell to the Cyclones 45-13. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) celebrates after making a long run for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 43-13 after the PAT, during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) and tight end Easton Dean (87) celebrate after Noel made a long run for a touchdown, putting the Cyclones up 38-13 after the PAT, during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Third-down issues haunt defense again

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht and the Cyclones offense made it a rocky night of horrors for the BYU defense.

The Cougars entered the contest allowing opposing teams to convert third downs 43.4% of the time, ranked 102th nationally.

The Cyclones — who had 443 yards of total offense — outdid that percentage, converting 8 of 14 third downs in the game, including 6 of 8 in the first half.

When BYU was still within 10 points in the second quarter, Iowa State converted third-down attempts of 5, 9 and 10 yards on a touchdown-scoring drive to make it a three-score game.

On the Cyclones’ next drive, they converted two third downs (both under 5 yards to go for the first down) en route to another touchdown to build a 31-7 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, BYU also gave up a 66-yard touchdown pass to Noel on a third-and-1 play moments after the Cougars scored to make it a 31-13 game.

Offense isn’t any better with a QB switch

BYU rates as one of the nation’s worst offenses this season, and Saturday night’s effort won’t do much to inspire any more confidence in that side of the ball.

The Cougars put up 318 yards of total offense, though many of those yards came when the game was well in hand.

Sadly, that is the third-highest offensive yardage total BYU had put up in a game this season — an indictment on a 13-point night.

Retzlaff, starting his second straight game, threw for just 6 yards in the first half — BYU had 97 total yards at halftime. While the new starter ran for a team-high 64 yards, he completed just 10 of 27 passes for 104 yards and two interceptions with one touchdown.

BYU briefly showed some offensive creativity in the second half — including a wide receiver pass for a touchdown in the third quarter — but it was not nearly enough.

The Cougars converted just 1 of 11 third downs.

BYU’s last promising drive — late in the third quarter — also ended up in no points.

On that possession, Retzlaff threw short of the sticks on a fourth-and-3 inside the Iowa State 5 after a jet sweep on third down lost yards when a backup tight end slipped — the umpteenth time a Cougar slipped and fallen on the home field.

What’s next?

BYU will host Oklahoma next week. The No. 17 Sooners blitzed West Virginia 59-20 on Saturday.

Yes, the same Mountaineers team that beat the Cougars 37-7 last week.

After that is a road game at Oklahoma State — and a good time to remind BYU fans that the Cougars have lost their four road Big 12 games by an average of 25.8 points.

Bowl eligibility is still technically possible, but unlikely, considering the upcoming competition and how poorly the Cougars have played since early October.