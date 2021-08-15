3 takeaways from the Texans’ 26-7 preseason win over the Packers

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans opened their preseason schedule in a 26-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Saturday night, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Presume starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor played one drive throwing for 40 yards — which ended in a field goal for the Texans.

“I thought Tyrod managed the game well during the one series that he had,” coach David Culley said. “It did not feel like we finished the drive. We cannot get field goals down in that situation. We got to have touchdowns. But other than not getting a touchdown, he did exactly what we wanted in that series.”

Here are three observations from the Texans’ preseason opener against the Packers.

1. Solid debut for Davis Mills

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills made his unofficial debut against the Packers. He made a great first impression after he threw for 112 yards while going 11-for-22 from the pocket.

Mills had a few questionable moments but looked poised as he led the Texans downfield on several occasions. Some of his most noticeable plays included connecting with Keke Coutee for 17 yards and Nico Collins for a 24-yard completion — Mills' longest pass attempt on the night.

Mills did throw one interception while trying to complete a pass to Kahale Warring, and a bobbed snap resulted in a sack. Mills' debut was far from perfect, but gave reason for the Texans and their fans to feel hopeful about the future. "When something bad happens, he has that next play mentality," Culley said. "I think he held up very well from start to finish when he was in there. He did things we are trying to get him to do. And when things were not right, he just comes back. Those things do not bother him."

2. Scottie Phillips making his case

From the start of training camp to their first preseason against the Packers, Scottie Phillips is making a strong case to be included in the Texans' running back group by committee. He ended the game with 66 yards on 13 carries and scored one of the Texans' two touchdowns of the night. During a handoff late in the third quarter by Jeff Driskel, Phillips recorded a 25-yard gain to put the Texans in field goal range. "I'm just like a sponge when I am around them [Mark Ingram, David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay]," Phillips said. "I take it day-by-day to learn from them guys, and it is exciting to be around them. I grew up watching and being a fanboy. It's just a good feeling."

3. Improvements from the Texans' defense

Since taking over as the Texans' new defensive coordinator, Lovie Smith has made major adjustments to Houston's defense — most noticeably their front seven. And against the Packers on Saturday, it's easy to tell the Texans will not repeat their reputation as the league's worst defense in 2021.

The Texans recorded three turnovers against the Packers, which included a strip-sack made by Jonathan Greenard on Jordan Love. Houston's most exceptional play on defense came in defending the run, as the Texans held the Packers to a total of 49 rushing yards on 21 attempts. "I think it was just us running to the ball — that's something our coaches have been harping on," defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson said. "The entire training camp, just running to the ball and giving effort."

