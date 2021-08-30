3 takeaways from the Texans’ 24-16 preseason loss to the Buccaneers

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans’ two-game preseason winning streak came to an end during a 24-16 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday night at NRG Stadium. The Texans had a difficult night taking care of the ball by committing five offensive turnovers against the Bucs — which unsurprisingly left first-year head coach David Culley a bit frustrated after the game.

“The first priority on offense is not to give up the ball, and we gave it up way too many times,” Culley said. “One is too many. It doesn’t matter how many you get on defense, when you turn it over on offense your chances of winning are very slim. And that was very disappointing, and that’s something we have been doing a good job of up until tonight.”

As the Texans look ahead to their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 12, here are three observations from Houston’s preseason finale against the Buccaneers.

1. Texans' improved defense struggled against Tom Brady

The Texans' improved defense has been the top storyline during their first two exhibition matches. Under new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, the Texans' recorded seven takeaways entering their final preseason game — while holding their opponents to an average of 203.0 passing yards and 72.0 in rushing. As great as the Texans looked on the defensive side of the ball, their performance may have been a bit misleading. When going up against the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys, Houston battled against their backup quarterbacks in Jordan Love and Ben DiNucci. But when they took the field against the Bucs, Houston received their first real test against Tom Brady. Brady led the Bucs to back-to-back touchdown series while throwing for 154 yards and completing 78.5 percent of his passes. Houston managed to force three takeaways against Tampa Bay — which brought their total to 10 during the preseason. But the Texans' defensive accomplishments came when Brady watched from the sideline.

"When you go against a quarterback like Tom [Brady] who has seen it all, we have to disguise a little bit better," Christian Kirksey said. "He's seen just about everything so he know the holes, where guys are going to be open so we have to do a better job of doing that and making it hard on a quarterback of that caliber and making plays on the ball."

2. Scottie Phillips deserve a spot on the Texans' 53-man roster

At the start of training camp, Scottie Phillips' chances of making the Texans' 53-man roster appeared uncertain. He had the least experience among a crowded backfield and did not provide the same versatility as the rest of his compeers. But by the end of the Texans' preseason finale against the Bucs, the 23-year-old Mississippi native seemed to be Houston's most superior running back entering the 2021 campaign. Phillips made the most out of his opportunity against the Bucs, as he rushed for a team-high 73 yards on eight carries — his longest came on a 34-yard gain.

Philips' play against Tampa Bay was the second time in three exhibition matches where he led the Texans in rushing, and he proved to be more productive than David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay.

Nick Caserio will have a difficult task ahead of him when trying to cut the Texans' roster down to 53 before Tuesday's 3 pm deadline, and Phillips' preseason outing made it a daunting task for him to waive.

3. Davis Mills isn't ready to play meaningful games

Davis Mills had put together a pair of solid performances through Houston's first two preseason games. But his production against the Bucs was an indication that the third-round quarterback isn't ready to play meaningful games for the Texans this season. He struggled for the majority of the night, throwing several abysmal pass attempts that made the general public question his decision-making as a quarterback. He also accounted for four of the Texans' five turnovers on the night — three coming as a result of an interception while one came due to a fumble. Mills has proven that he has all the intangibles and potential to develop into a quality NFL quarterback in the future. But his developments will be best served if 2021 is a redshirt year.

