3 takeaways from TD Wire’s new 2024 NFL mock draft

It is always NFL draft season here at The Draft Wire. So when we saw our friends over at Touchdown Wire had a one-round 2024 mock draft out, we had to dig in. Here are some big takeaways from the mock.

Quarterbacks everywhere

TD Wire has four quarterbacks going in the first round with three of those coming off the board in the first seven picks. USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. are the big three with Oregon’s Bo Nix sneaking into the end of the round.

A wide receiver might go No. 1 overall

In this mock draft Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. goes No. 2 overall. But in this draft class, if the team picking No. 1 overall doesn’t absolutely have to draft a quarterback, Harrison is an easy choice to get at the top.

The truly elite defenders will emerge

Right now there isn’t a Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter in this draft class and this mock draft reflects this. The top defender in this mock draft is Florida State EDGE Jared Verse. He went No. 9 to the Los Angeles Rams. Let’s go on record right now that Verse will not be the top defensive player off the board in the actual draft and they will go higher than No. 9.

