3 takeaways from the Steelers trading Melvin Ingram

A week ago it felt like a forgone conclusion the Pittsburgh Steelers would be trading away disgruntled outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline it actually happened. Pittsburgh sent Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Now that we’ve had some time to ponder this deal, here are some takeaways.

Taco better be ready

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

With Ingram on the move, the next best option to be the team’s third outside linebacker is former first-round pick Taco Charlton. The Steelers stashed Charlton on its practice squad before promoting him for last week’s game. Charlton has been a bust so far through his career but the Steelers must be hoping he can find new life as a backup in Pittsburgh.

Communication was a problem with this relationship

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

When the Steelers signed Ingram, I immediately wondered what his role would be. I’m sure prior to signing, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert discussed this with Ingram as well. But clearly, through seven games, Ingram didn’t believe the Steelers held up their end of the deal. Going forward, this is a communication issue Pittsburgh needs to work on to avoid breakdowns like this in the future.

Does this trade mean anything big picture?

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

We had said this past week would be vital for the Steelers to gauge if they would be buyers or sellers at the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers beat the Browns last weekend but this feels like a move of a seller. We’ve already talked about the rationale for the move based on maintaining team chemistry but the Steelers pass rush is worse now as opposed to what it was yesterday. How will this impact the defense down the line, especially if the team deals with an injury to either Alex Highsmith or T.J. Watt.

1

1