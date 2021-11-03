3 takeaways from the Steelers at the trading deadline

The NFL trading deadline came and went on Tuesday and the Pittsburgh Steelers made one trade, sending outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2022 conditional sixth-round pick. Here are our three big takeaways from what happened and what didn’t for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh chose peace

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers didn’t have to trade Melvin Ingram and the outside linebacking unit has less talent on it today because of it. But the front office did right by Ingram and by the team to chose not to keep a guy who didn’t want to be there.

The Steelers are still in it to win it

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

There was a chance if the Steelers lost on Sunday they could be sellers this week but thanks to a big win over the Browns, Pittsburgh opted to hold onto their talent, including tight end Eric Ebron. Pittsburgh didn’t go all in as far as adding players but that’s ok.

Confidence in the roster

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Speaking of not being buyers, the Steelers definitely could have been. The team could have worked to try to add help on both sides of the football at the offensive and defensive lines. However, by not making any moves the team gave a public vote of confidence to the current roster.

