3 takeaways from the Steelers trade for WR Allen Robinson

On Tuesday, news came out that the Pittsburgh Steelers were finalizing a trade to bring over veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams. Here are our three big takeaways from the move.

Might make Diontae Johnson tradable

This one might be a bit far-fetched but could the addition of Robinson mean the Steelers now have a player that would allow them to trade Diontae Johnson? If you think so, let us know in the comments what you think Johnson would draw in a trade.

Drops wide receiver off the draft radar

Some NFL draft pundits wondered if the Steelers could use their first-round pick on a wide receiver but after the Robinson trade, I won’t be shocked if they don’t draft one at all now.

A not-so-pricey risk

Robinson has a pretty large price tag for the season but the Rams were so glad to be rid of him they were willing to help out with all but $5 million of his 2023 salary, which will be what the Steelers will be responsible for.

